Report: Ellis County has more than 200 active cases of COVID-19

Daily Light Report

Update: The Texas Department of Health Services website noted Tuesday saw an increase of 83 new confirmed cases, 37 probable cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Ellis County, bringing the total to nearly 200 active cases.

According to the DSHS dashboard on its website, Ellis County has had a total 19,206 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 4,281 probable cases, 325 deaths, an estimated 209 active cases and 23,199 recovered.

Earlier according to the USA TODAY Network, Ellis County reported 97 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 139 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 23,367 cases and 325 deaths. Along with confirmed cases, the DSHS is also reporting probable cases, which was 33 for Ellis County the latest week.

As of July 23, according to the Ellis County Emergency Management website for COVID-19, in Ellis County hospital data, 185 out of 235 total beds were occupied. Of those, 15 of 16 beds in the ICU were occupied, with four COVID-19 patients out of the 15 total in ICU. The hospital Medsurg plan has been initiated to accommodate for additional patient care, with that number at 21. The total tests administered stands at 217,038.

"Unfortunately due to unreliable data from the Texas Health Trace (THT), The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management will not have a breakdown of the COVID-19 case updates," the website reads, adding that for updated COVID-19 case reports, Ellis County residents will need to visit the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. "If you have additional questions and concerns, please dial 2-1-1 option 6 for COVID related questions."

According to the DSHS dashboard, Trauma Service Area E, which includes Ellis County as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with a population estimated above 8 million, was at a 7.9 percent hospitalization rate as of Tuesday. Other numbers include:

Total Staffed Hospital Beds - 15,752

Available Hospital Beds - 1,571

Available ICU Beds - 157

Available Ventilators - 2,172

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital - 1,245

Total Hospitalizations - 13,248

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds - 14,819

Across Texas in the week ending Sunday, cases rose 49.9 percent, with 36,103 cases reported. Texas ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.92% of the country's cases in the last week.

According to the DSHS, Ellis County has a 51.54 percent of those 12 and older with at least one vaccine dose, and 44.16 of that age group have been fully vaccinated. In the 65 and older group, 82.88 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 75.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Texas ranked 33rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 50.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. Nearly 3.1 million people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020, and 53,018 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows.