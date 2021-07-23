Busy time of the year for 'Art on the Square'

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Art on the Square in the downtown area of Waxahachie is always a happening place, but especially so in the summer when school is out. Two area artists have been busy sharing their art knowledge and talents with others – and in particularly with summer vacation school students.

Waxahachie resident and retired Waxahachie I.S.D. teacher Barbara Woods is a well known instructor who led two different summer sessions for school-age children who have an interest in and passion for art. Woods just finished-up her 2nd “Kids’ Art Academy on Friday, July 16.

Her weeklong class helps to teach the children various types of art, such as abstract

painting in both cool and warm colors, decorative mask-making, chalk art, perspective drawing/ painting, pencil/ marker sketching, and more. The session wrapped up last Friday with a 30-minute parent viewing and review of the kids’ artwork completed during the academy classes. Some very impressive results were presented for all to see at the showing.

Another area artist, Pat Smith of Lancaster, also frequently displays and teaches art classes for Art on the Square. Her specialty for this summer was titled “trash art”. She and her eager students enjoyed some neighborhood walks while they were given the assignment of looking for anything of interest found on the ground. In reality, they were searching for items that would later be used for their “trash art” projects. Quite a unique array of artistic results became finished pieces of art. What great imaginations these kids had in developing some award-winning finished products – featuring their very own creativity.

Smith also instructed some adult classes in wire sculpting. To better understand this type of art, the internet web says, “A wire sculpture is a figure, piece of jewelry, or other decorative item that has been formed and shaped out of wire. While some individuals pursue wire sculpting primarily as a hobby, others pursue it more seriously and often display and sell their creations.” And such is the case of Smith, who loves to create wire pieces (particularly trees) and she then sells them at area craft shows during the year.

To end the majority of the kids’ summer classes last Friday, the art students concluded their sessions with some refreshments to celebrate their hard work and successful endeavors.