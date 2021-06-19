Waxahachie bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after dump truck crash on SH 34

Daily Light Report

CORSICANA - A 61-year-old Waxahachie woman on a bicycle was injured in a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle Saturday morning in Ellis County.

According to a news release, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicyclist and commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crash on State Highway 34, about three miles east of Italy.

A preliminary investigation shows that two bicyclists were traveling east on SH34, one behind the other. A 1993 white and black dump truck was traveling east at the time, coming up behind the bicyclists. "Due to the rising sun blinding the driver of the CMV, the driver did not see the bicyclist until the he was upon them," the release states. The driver swerved to the left but still struck both bicyclists.

Lisa Bick, 61, of Waxahachie, who was riding her bike behind the other bicyclist, was ejected from her bicycle and into the road. The front bicyclist, 53-year-old Thomas Bick of Waxahachie, was ejected off his bicycle into the right bar ditch. Lisa Bick was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie with serious injuries. Thomas Bick did not claim any injuries at the scene, according to the release.

No other information is currently available, and the investigation is still ongoing.