New PID phase gets council approval

The Waxahachie City Council approved several items regarding Phase 3 of the Waxahachie Public Improvement District No. 1 during Monday night’s regular semi-monthly meeting.

Following a public hearing, the council unanimously approved in rapid-fire fashion a series of motions setting up the newest phase of the PID.

An assessment roll and levying of assessments were approved, as well as separate reimbursement, construction and landowner agreements with 287 Waxahachie L.P., a landowner agreement with D.R. Horton-Texas, Ltd., and a reimbursement agreement for Phase 2 of the PID with 287 Waxahachie L.P.

On May 3, the council approved a preliminary plan for levying of assessments for the new phase and set Monday as the date for the public hearing.

A PID, or public improvement district, is a political subdivision of the State of Texas in which property owners pay a special assessment for improvements and service within that area. These assessments are typically added to a property owner’s tax bill. The services must benefit the PID area, and are supplemental to services already provided by the city. The original Waxahachie PID No. 1 was established in 2007.

Monday’s meeting was the last for two councilmembers, Chuck Beatty and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Lou Shipley.

Beatty, a 26-year member of the council and former mayor, was defeated in Saturday’s runoff election and Shipley didn’t make the runoff in the May 1 election.

Councilmembers, citizens and staff thanked both for their service to the city.

All councilmembers were present.

Other items

• The consent agenda consisted of approval of previous minutes, a Waxahachie Community Development Corporation supplemental appropriation for City Hall landscaping, and the Fourth of July parade route for the 23rd annual Crape Myrtle Festival.

• J. Damon Fehler and Cody Beauchamp were nominated and sworn in as municipal judge and associate municipal judge respectively. Fehler has been serving as interim judge, and Beauchamp is the current presiding judge in Corsicana.

• A specific-use permit for an auto parking lot at 7240 North Interstate 35E was continued to a future meeting. A separate SUP for a metal storage building at 2341 Marshall Road was approved.

• A change to a planned development to add a carport at 303 Lakeshore Drive was OK’d.

• A zoning change was unanimously denied for a commercial building at 1604 East Main Street. A variance had been requested to construct a 4-foot sidewalk, rather than a 6-foot one as required by a city ordinance or a 5-foot sidewalk required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. City planning director Shon Brooks said staff would have been OK with granting a 5-foot walkway.

• The council voted to approve publishing a notice of intent to issue 2021 certificates of obligation. The actual vote to issue bonds will be held at a later date.

• Councilmembers renewed the city’s curfew ordinance for minors for another three years. Waxahachie Police Chief Wade Goolsby said curfew hours will remain as is, with exceptions for minors who are accompanied by parents or returning from work, ballgames or other events.

• A $9 million project was approved for the installation of smart water meters, which assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig said would pay for itself and actually generate a $4 million profit over the projected 20-year life of the system.