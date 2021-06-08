Local doctor hangs up his stethoscope and retires

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Retiring Brett M. Thacker, M.D., one of Waxahachie’s beloved doctors and internal medicine specialists, was on his way out of his office located at 201 Ferris Ave. on Thursday, May 27, on what would be his very last afternoon visit to the local hospital.

Opening his back door around 2:45 p.m. and walking down the sidewalk to his car,

Thacker was greeted by a large crowd of his patients and friends from the community he has faithfully served for 30 years.

Thacker’s nurse for more than 11 years, Micki Howard, had planned a farewell party that

took him totally by surprise. He took off this glasses and rubbed his head, as if he really couldn’t believe what he was seeing. The smiling group was lined up and holding a long,

extended banner with well wishes and congratulations on his retirement.

Howard had the idea to use the doctor’s bed table paper, and she felt it was very appropriate for the impromptu party. The doctor was overwhelmed at the sweet messages and notes from a host of his former and present patients.

There, on sight in his parking lot, were retirement signs, balloons and several decorated tables arranged with a huge cake, finger foods, chips and dips, cupcakes, beverages, flowers, and more.

Also in attendance was the new doctor taking over Thacker’s local practice. Ike Osuji, M.D., MPH, and his wife, on hand to greet some of his new patients and to join in the celebration. Osuji will begin work at his extended DeSoto practice in Hachie on Monday, June 7.

Howard relays, “For years, Dr. Thacker has loved M&M chocolate candy, so his sort of trademark was that he always has M&Ms out and on hand for his patients to enjoy. In his honor, the staff and I made up some medicine bottles and syringes full of “vitamins” (a/k/a M&Ms) that will give him extra energy to enjoy his retirement and his grandchildren in the future.”

Robin Fox of Waxahachie says, “Dr. Thacker has been my doctor for 30 years. He will

truly be missed.”

Another Waxahachie friend, Pat Grossman commented, “I’ve only been a patient of his for three or four years, but he has taken wonderful care of me and I appreciate him so much.”

Howard concludes, “Dr. Thacker is a wonderful man and has been a joy to work for. There should be more doctors around like him. I will really miss him, and so will the town of Waxahachie.”