June Flowers selected to coach at 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Waxahachie ISD Special Populations 18+ Transition Teacher June Flowers has been selected as a member of the 2022 Special Olympics Texas USA Games Team.

Flowers has the opportunity to travel to Orlando, Florida, to serve as one of three athletics coaches from Texas.

Flowers has been involved with Special Olympics for 35 years. When she heard about the selection, she "was so shocked, I was like, ‘What?’ I was impressed that I

got chosen.” Flowers has dedicated 23 years to Special Olympics with Waxahachie ISD, but initially became passionate about the event when she attended high school in

Lubbock.

“I’ve always wanted to work with special people, so I worked as a supervisor at the group home here in Waxahachie when I became a coach in ’86, and I’ve loved it ever since,” Flowers said.

Flowers explained that the Special Olympics Texas USA Games Team athletes have been selected as well and that she is looking forward to meeting them and starting their training.

“We can promise you, your participation will be a memorable ‘once in a lifetime’ experience,” read a Special Olympics of Texas news release. “Selection to Team Texas should not be taken lightly.”

Volunteer coaches, such as Flowers, have committed hundreds of hours of their personal time to preparing Special Olympic athletes for success.

The Special Olympics USA Games will be held June 5-11, 2022, in Orlando. At the USA Games there will be competition in 20 sports, and Texas will compete in 16. A total of 3,500 athletes are expected to attend the USA Games, along with 1,000 coaches.