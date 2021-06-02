Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 17-23

Waxahachie Daily Light

May 17

Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault causing bodily injury; assault by contact family violence; disorderly conduct

Mulch, Ali S., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; no liability

Simpson, Germaine, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sanchezolvera, Juan, 21, driving while intoxicated/open; driving while intoxicated

Dillard, Steven L., 37, burglary of building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of dangerous drug; fraud use/possess ID information; unauthorized use of vehicle; fail to ID fugitive intent

Davis, Nickolas C., 31, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation – possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Smith, Rocky E., 24, murder; aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Jones, Derrick L., 49, parole violation

Smith, Gregory L., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Hopkins, Jaquarius, 27, reckless driving; evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

King, Christopher, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Jordan, Sara D., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Shipman, Ryan D., 21, driving while intoxicated

Hernandez, Oscar, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Chamblee, Phillip, 23, burglary of habitation; obstruction or retaliation

Morgan, Trenton D., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no insurance; failure to control speed

Dixon, Tyrone L., 49, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; evading arrest/detention with previous conviction

Padilla, Hector F., 25, assault Class C - family violence

May 18

Salmeron, Miguel D., 33, city ordinance violation

Castro, Carlie, 31, assault causing bodily injury

Crummer, Michael W., 37, assault family / household member / impede; injury child / elderly / disabled

Sandoval, Juvencio, 28, parole violation – driving while intoxicated

Davis, Trevor M., 24, public intoxication

Sauceda, Shirley A., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; fraud use / possess ID information

Pride, Joshua, 27, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Walker, William H., 74, fraud / obtain unemployment benefits

Hernandez, Isaiah, 23, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Hernandez, Marco A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Gonzales, Hailey M., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Sarmiento, Edgar, 44, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

May 19

Griffin, Jonathan, 24, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Davila, David M., 20, no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts)

Ihlenfeldt, Karen, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Rose, Tosha M., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Allred, Cody W., 31, assault causing bodily injury

Whitehead, Broderick, 49, expired operator's license; driving while license invalid; no motor vehicle liability insurance

Hunter, Savanna C., 25, assault causing bodily injury

Upton, Faith E., 37, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Dickinson, Brandon, 40, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Estrada, Federico, 24, fail to ID giving false info; assault family/ household member impede

Kipp, Dion S., 59, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Madole, Zachary S., 31, assault family/household member

Horn, Jordan E., 22, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Canales, Ruben, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; failure to appear (two counts); disregard lane control signal; driving while license invalid; no liability insurance

Elias, Eric A., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Hunt, David C., 34, speeding; no driver's license (three counts); driving vehicle without

headlights; speeding

Shofner, Eric D., 40, no driver's license; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Ramirez, Andrew E., 19, theft of firearm

Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

May 20

Garcia, Juan J., 28, driving while intoxicated w/child

Moore, Timothy L., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Brown, Amy D., 42, no driver's license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); assault Class C – family violence; possession of drug

paraphernalia

Epps, Matthew B., 45, driving while intoxicated w/child

Freeman, Birch, 20, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Smith, Kristy, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Collins, Derrick, 37, fail to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license (three counts)

Lewis, Christopher, 25, speeding; burglary of building

Reinhart, Ashleigh, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Hardy, Laurie M., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Perez, Leandro, 37, engaging in organized criminal activity

Munoz, Fred D., 61, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Hood, Whitney N., 35, fraud use/ possess ID information

Guyton, Clinton G., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

May 21

Renfroe, Charles E., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Canales, Raymond C., 48, assault family/household member impede (two counts); interfere with emergency request for assistance

Hodge, Derek S., 26, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Smith, Angela S., 50, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Martinez, John, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle

Matheson, Melissa, 45, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; assault of public servant

Lopez, Maximo, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Martinez, Saul, 34, driving while license is invalid; public intoxication; speeding; driving while license is invalid

Calderilla, Cesar, 42, resist arrest, search or transport

Flores, Martha A., 50, evading arrest with vehicle

Salas, Julius R., 18, unlicensed carrying weapon

May 22

Esparza, Mark, 19, assault causing bodily injury

Mata, Jorge, 29, evading arrest with vehicle; reckless driving; driving while intoxicated

Hlas, Mark J., 37, criminal mischief - greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury

Conner, James L., 26, unlicensed carrying weapon; expired motor vehicle registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); speeding; driving while

license is invalid; no driver's license

Carter, Jason, 38, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Bustos, Matthew, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Flores, Alejandro, 20, indecency with a child exposes

Ambrosio, Ivan E., 39, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more; ICE detainer

May 23

Arreola, Ricardo, 40, driving while intoxicated

Jones, Zackery O., 31, criminal trespass

Chairez, Juan M., 29, assault causing bodily injury; speeding

Bostick, Vincent, 54, driving while intoxicated

Sheffield, Aaron D., 50, drug paraphernalia; fail to comply sex offender's duty to register

Tennison, Taylor, 23, fail to maintain financial responsibility; assault Class C – family violence

Shull, Mariah, 25, assault causing bodily injury

— Compiled by Don Hullett