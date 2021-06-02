Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 17-23
May 17
Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault causing bodily injury; assault by contact family violence; disorderly conduct
Mulch, Ali S., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; no liability
Simpson, Germaine, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sanchezolvera, Juan, 21, driving while intoxicated/open; driving while intoxicated
Dillard, Steven L., 37, burglary of building; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of dangerous drug; fraud use/possess ID information; unauthorized use of vehicle; fail to ID fugitive intent
Davis, Nickolas C., 31, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation – possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Smith, Rocky E., 24, murder; aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Jones, Derrick L., 49, parole violation
Smith, Gregory L., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Hopkins, Jaquarius, 27, reckless driving; evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
King, Christopher, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Jordan, Sara D., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Shipman, Ryan D., 21, driving while intoxicated
Hernandez, Oscar, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Chamblee, Phillip, 23, burglary of habitation; obstruction or retaliation
Morgan, Trenton D., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no insurance; failure to control speed
Dixon, Tyrone L., 49, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; evading arrest/detention with previous conviction
Padilla, Hector F., 25, assault Class C - family violence
May 18
Salmeron, Miguel D., 33, city ordinance violation
Castro, Carlie, 31, assault causing bodily injury
Crummer, Michael W., 37, assault family / household member / impede; injury child / elderly / disabled
Sandoval, Juvencio, 28, parole violation – driving while intoxicated
Davis, Trevor M., 24, public intoxication
Sauceda, Shirley A., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; fraud use / possess ID information
Pride, Joshua, 27, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Walker, William H., 74, fraud / obtain unemployment benefits
Hernandez, Isaiah, 23, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Hernandez, Marco A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Gonzales, Hailey M., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Sarmiento, Edgar, 44, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
May 19
Griffin, Jonathan, 24, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Davila, David M., 20, no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts)
Ihlenfeldt, Karen, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Rose, Tosha M., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
Allred, Cody W., 31, assault causing bodily injury
Whitehead, Broderick, 49, expired operator's license; driving while license invalid; no motor vehicle liability insurance
Hunter, Savanna C., 25, assault causing bodily injury
Upton, Faith E., 37, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Dickinson, Brandon, 40, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Estrada, Federico, 24, fail to ID giving false info; assault family/ household member impede
Kipp, Dion S., 59, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Madole, Zachary S., 31, assault family/household member
Horn, Jordan E., 22, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Canales, Ruben, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; failure to appear (two counts); disregard lane control signal; driving while license invalid; no liability insurance
Elias, Eric A., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Hunt, David C., 34, speeding; no driver's license (three counts); driving vehicle without headlights; speeding
headlights; speeding
Shofner, Eric D., 40, no driver's license; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Ramirez, Andrew E., 19, theft of firearm
Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
May 20
Garcia, Juan J., 28, driving while intoxicated w/child
Moore, Timothy L., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Brown, Amy D., 42, no driver's license (two counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); assault Class C – family violence; possession of drug paraphernalia
paraphernalia
Epps, Matthew B., 45, driving while intoxicated w/child
Freeman, Birch, 20, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Smith, Kristy, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Collins, Derrick, 37, fail to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license (three counts)
Lewis, Christopher, 25, speeding; burglary of building
Reinhart, Ashleigh, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Hardy, Laurie M., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Perez, Leandro, 37, engaging in organized criminal activity
Munoz, Fred D., 61, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Hood, Whitney N., 35, fraud use/ possess ID information
Guyton, Clinton G., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
May 21
Renfroe, Charles E., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Canales, Raymond C., 48, assault family/household member impede (two counts); interfere with emergency request for assistance
Hodge, Derek S., 26, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Smith, Angela S., 50, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Martinez, John, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle
Matheson, Melissa, 45, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; assault of public servant
Lopez, Maximo, 31, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Martinez, Saul, 34, driving while license is invalid; public intoxication; speeding; driving while license is invalid
Calderilla, Cesar, 42, resist arrest, search or transport
Flores, Martha A., 50, evading arrest with vehicle
Salas, Julius R., 18, unlicensed carrying weapon
May 22
Esparza, Mark, 19, assault causing bodily injury
Mata, Jorge, 29, evading arrest with vehicle; reckless driving; driving while intoxicated
Hlas, Mark J., 37, criminal mischief - greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury
Conner, James L., 26, unlicensed carrying weapon; expired motor vehicle registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); speeding; driving while license is invalid; no driver's license
license is invalid; no driver's license
Carter, Jason, 38, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Bustos, Matthew, 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Flores, Alejandro, 20, indecency with a child exposes
Ambrosio, Ivan E., 39, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more; ICE detainer
May 23
Arreola, Ricardo, 40, driving while intoxicated
Jones, Zackery O., 31, criminal trespass
Chairez, Juan M., 29, assault causing bodily injury; speeding
Bostick, Vincent, 54, driving while intoxicated
Sheffield, Aaron D., 50, drug paraphernalia; fail to comply sex offender's duty to register
Tennison, Taylor, 23, fail to maintain financial responsibility; assault Class C – family violence
Shull, Mariah, 25, assault causing bodily injury
— Compiled by Don Hullett