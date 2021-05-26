Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 10-16
May 10
Baca, Jose F., 36, driving while intoxicated
Smith, Jannel L., 49, criminal mischief impair/ interfere
Cedillo, Roman C., 29, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Gonzales, Jojo, 49, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction
Morris, Blake A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Castillo, Martin L., 56, theft of property less than $2,500 2+ convictions enhanced (four counts)
Holder, Jimmy R., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction; unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated BAC; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Mitchell, Jai’Syn, 17, assault public servant
Turner, Justin M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; driving while license is invalid
Greeson, William F., 42, assault family/household member
York, Justin P., 39, unlicensed possession of firearm by a felon
Russell, Timothy R., 58, parole violation
Bodle, Rhett R., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Ritchie, Tanner B., 17, assault causing bodily injury
May 11
Lacey, Wesley G., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license (two counts)
Wesley, Todd D., 51, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Evans, Charlie D., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Hudson, Katarina D., 28, parole violation
Holder, Samuel Y., 19, fail to identify giving false info; unlicensed carrying weapon
Hauser, James, 23, driving while intoxicated
Maxam, Robert K., 42, aggravated assault date / family / household member; fail to signal turn or lane change; driving while license is invalid; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); display fictitious license plate
Pennington, Ashley, 39, criminal trespass; display fictitious license plate; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license is suspended; expired registration; driving while license is invalid; fail to appear
May 12
Lewis, James E., 29, robbery
Ozuna, Erica, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sheridan, Robert, 32, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Ewing, Michael S., 36, public intoxication
Pargas, Manuel, 18, unlicensed carrying weapon
Guthrie, Devin W., 29, false drug test falsification
Dang, Lam D., 57, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Robertson, Jesse M., 29, online solicitation of a minor - sexual (two counts)
Levy, Arshanique R., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Medina, Daniel 29, parole violation - manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Ortiz, Raychel D., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility
Smith, Daniel E., 32, assault family/household member; criminal trespass
Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass
Martin, Lester T., 41, assault causing bodily injury; no insurance (three counts); no driver's license; display unauthorized license plate
May 13
Clinger, Robert D., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Buendia, Luis A., 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Bodine, Leticia R., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Britton, Seth C., 21, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license
Shalby, Obay N., 29, assault causing bodily injury; criminal trespass (two counts)
Escamilla, Gabriel, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2-A less than 2 ounces
Rhodes, Brandon L., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Romero, Reynaldo M., 48, no valid operator's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); speeding (two counts); no driver's license
May 14
Garcia, Abraham A., 26, driving a motor vehicle without driver's license (four counts); speeding between specific streets; ran red light at crosswalk
Garren, Jane M., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper fabricated physical evidence with intent; unlicensed carrying weapon
Abrego, Enrique, 36, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; fail to maintain financial responsibility; assault causing bodily injury; display fictitious license plates
Whitfield, Michael, 63, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Cooks, Gerald J., 57, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Mora, Jovani, 35, assault causing bodily injury
Wilson, Scott K., 33, burglary of habitation
Day, Vanessa R., 44, assault causing bodily injury
Ivie, Tribious A., 42, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Ferrell, Amber L., 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Suchon, Mark J., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; evading arrest/detention with vehicle; no driver's license; fail to appear
Pacheco, Rebecca M., 39, false drug test falsification
Valenzuela, Jesus, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Zimmerman, Jimmy, 37, false drug test falsification
Mackey, Ryan O., 26, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Contreras, Linda R., 47, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid
Ovalle, Gabriel, 25, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Luebano, David O., 21, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
May 15
Guerrero, Guillerm, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Mandoza, Debra A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Washington, Travis, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sundquist, Christi, 46, public intoxication
Turbeville, Presty, 17, burglary of a building
Henry, James, 41, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Rodriguez, Roland, 33, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Mason, Amy V., 57, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fabricate physical evidence with intent
Zuniga, Zivan, 21, disorderly conduct
May 16
Williams, Blake E., 26, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Cobos, Edgar T., 19, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm
Penny, Thomas A., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Taylor, Damareon D., 32, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm
Reavis, Jennifer G., 43, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Jackson, Tynace A., 38, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; parole violation
Flores, Roberto A., 38, driving while intoxicated
Rangel, Juan S., 53, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
— Compiled by Don Hullett