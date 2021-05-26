Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 10-16

Waxahachie Daily Light

May 10

Baca, Jose F., 36, driving while intoxicated

Smith, Jannel L., 49, criminal mischief impair/ interfere

Cedillo, Roman C., 29, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Gonzales, Jojo, 49, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction

Morris, Blake A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Castillo, Martin L., 56, theft of property less than $2,500 2+ convictions enhanced (four counts)

Holder, Jimmy R., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction; unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated BAC; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Mitchell, Jai’Syn, 17, assault public servant

Turner, Justin M., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; driving while license is invalid

Greeson, William F., 42, assault family/household member

York, Justin P., 39, unlicensed possession of firearm by a felon

Russell, Timothy R., 58, parole violation

Bodle, Rhett R., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Ritchie, Tanner B., 17, assault causing bodily injury

May 11

Lacey, Wesley G., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license (two counts)

Wesley, Todd D., 51, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Evans, Charlie D., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Hudson, Katarina D., 28, parole violation

Holder, Samuel Y., 19, fail to identify giving false info; unlicensed carrying weapon

Hauser, James, 23, driving while intoxicated

Maxam, Robert K., 42, aggravated assault date / family / household member; fail to signal turn or lane change; driving while license is invalid; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); display fictitious license plate

Pennington, Ashley, 39, criminal trespass; display fictitious license plate; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license is suspended; expired registration; driving while license is invalid; fail to appear

May 12

Lewis, James E., 29, robbery

Ozuna, Erica, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sheridan, Robert, 32, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Ewing, Michael S., 36, public intoxication

Pargas, Manuel, 18, unlicensed carrying weapon

Guthrie, Devin W., 29, false drug test falsification

Dang, Lam D., 57, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Robertson, Jesse M., 29, online solicitation of a minor - sexual (two counts)

Levy, Arshanique R., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Medina, Daniel 29, parole violation - manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Ortiz, Raychel D., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility

Smith, Daniel E., 32, assault family/household member; criminal trespass

Richardson, Curtis, 40, criminal trespass

Martin, Lester T., 41, assault causing bodily injury; no insurance (three counts); no driver's license; display unauthorized license plate

May 13

Clinger, Robert D., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Buendia, Luis A., 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Bodine, Leticia R., 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Britton, Seth C., 21, parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; fail to maintain financial responsibility; no driver's license

Shalby, Obay N., 29, assault causing bodily injury; criminal trespass (two counts)

Escamilla, Gabriel, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2-A less than 2 ounces

Rhodes, Brandon L., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Romero, Reynaldo M., 48, no valid operator's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); speeding (two counts); no driver's license

May 14

Garcia, Abraham A., 26, driving a motor vehicle without driver's license (four counts); speeding between specific streets; ran red light at crosswalk

Garren, Jane M., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper fabricated physical evidence with intent; unlicensed carrying weapon

Abrego, Enrique, 36, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; fail to maintain financial responsibility; assault causing bodily injury; display fictitious license plates

Whitfield, Michael, 63, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Cooks, Gerald J., 57, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Mora, Jovani, 35, assault causing bodily injury

Wilson, Scott K., 33, burglary of habitation

Day, Vanessa R., 44, assault causing bodily injury

Ivie, Tribious A., 42, assault causing bodily injury; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Ferrell, Amber L., 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Suchon, Mark J., 60, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; evading arrest/detention with vehicle; no driver's license; fail to appear

Pacheco, Rebecca M., 39, false drug test falsification

Valenzuela, Jesus, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Zimmerman, Jimmy, 37, false drug test falsification

Mackey, Ryan O., 26, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Contreras, Linda R., 47, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid

Ovalle, Gabriel, 25, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Luebano, David O., 21, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

May 15

Guerrero, Guillerm, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Mandoza, Debra A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Washington, Travis, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sundquist, Christi, 46, public intoxication

Turbeville, Presty, 17, burglary of a building

Henry, James, 41, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Rodriguez, Roland, 33, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Mason, Amy V., 57, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; fabricate physical evidence with intent

Zuniga, Zivan, 21, disorderly conduct

May 16

Williams, Blake E., 26, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Cobos, Edgar T., 19, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm

Penny, Thomas A., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Taylor, Damareon D., 32, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of firearm

Reavis, Jennifer G., 43, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Jackson, Tynace A., 38, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; parole violation

Flores, Roberto A., 38, driving while intoxicated

Rangel, Juan S., 53, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

