Additional resources sought for tornado victims

As the two-week timeline of a tornado that touched down in Ellis County approaches, organizations in the area continue aid to those who were affected.

Waxahachie CARE is one of those organizations, playing a big part in helping Forreston residents affected by the storm's aftermath.

Waxahachie CARE is a nonprofit food pantry that also provides utility assistance through Atmos Gas, TXU and Reliant Energy.

"Over the past few days we have seen churches, businesses, organizations and people rush to the rescue of our neighbors in Forreston. Some gave money and food. Some put people up in hotels and bought appliances for those lost. Even the Red Cross got involved. Hats off to all those giving aid whatever it might be. Until this point, CARE has patiently sat back and waited for the dust to settle. So far we have given to tornado victims food and assisted with utility pay," stated Waxahachie CARE officials.

The nonprofit has almost exhausted it funds as it has helped folks with rental aid due to effects of COVID-19, according to the organization. Due to this shortage in funds, officials are asking the community to partner with them and help those in need.

"Words cannot describe seeing people so devastated and the feeling we get knowing how limited we are in what we can do right now. At this point, we can only give them food and utility assistance," officials said in a news release. "Some have lost their houses and others are trying to rebuild from the storm. Some have insurance but others do not and right now things seem pretty hopeless for those without insurance. This is no joke and you can literally see it on their faces.

"One guy came by today who was injured a few weeks ago. He lost his job and then the tornado destroyed his house. He is devastated. So he desperately comes to us but we are limited in how much help we can give. This man needs lumber and material to repair his home as do many others whom we have talked over the past few days. Anyone priced lumber lately? Some people have received help but others like the man we encountered today have received very little."

Anyone interested can partner with the organization by calling (972) 923-2273, visiting the website at waxahachiecare.org or sending a check to PO BOX 371 Waxahachie, TX, 65168.

The Good Samaritan Project, led by local resident Donna Aud, also continues to help the community with free lunch on Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. behind Taco Casa in Waxahachie. The Waxahachie Little Pantry also aids the project in providing the lunches.

Aside from free lunch, Aud partners with community members to provide basic necessities such as toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap and more.

To view updated from the Good Samaritan Project, visit the Facebook page: @Luke10GoodSamaritan .