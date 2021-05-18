Molina Healthcare of Texas and Dallas Museum of Art Launch Virtual Art Class Series for Seniors

Daily Light report

Molina Healthcare of Texas has partnered with the Dallas Museum of Art and has launched a virtual art class series, “The Artist Within,” to support seniors who may be experiencing feelings of isolation in their nursing facilities during the pandemic, according to a news release from the agency.

On April 26, more than 40 seniors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area participated in the first virtual class. Participating facilities included Landmark of Plano, Midlothian Healthcare Center, Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Willow Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Dallas Museum of art provided supply kits for each resident.

“Studies show that engaging in creative pursuits helps reduce depression and anxiety in seniors and encourages enhanced cognitive function,” said Sheila Shelton, director of community engagement of Molina Healthcare of Texas. “‘The Artist Within’ program supports Molina’s mission to improve the health and well-being of seniors in Texas.”

“The Dallas Museum of Art works to make art accessible to all, especially during a time when high-risk populations are struggling with isolation,” said Emily Wiskera, manager of access programs at the Dallas Museum of Art. “Our partnership with Molina will help us expand our engagement with vulnerable communities and spread the joy of art.”

The virtual art series is part of Molina’s Quality Living program, which supports nursing facilities with a goal of increasing the quality of care and the lives of residents. In celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which took place May 9 through May 15, Molina recognized the hard work of nursing facility staff by sending out personalized appreciation posters and buttons to 500 nursing homes across Texas, the release states.

Molina and the Dallas Museum of Art will continue to bring the “The Artist Within” series to nursing facilities across Texas in the coming months.