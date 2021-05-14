Summer Camps are being offered throughout Ellis County

As the summer break grows closer, summer camps in Ellis County are preparing themselves to bring children a fun and memorable learning experience.

Bricks 4 Kidz

Bricks 4 Kidz is one of many organizations offering an extensive camp experience throughout the months of June and July in Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waxahachie.

Bricks 4 Kidz owner Irene Chomicki recommends this camp for any kids who have a love for LEGOs or seem interested in STEM.

“I would recommend it in that it is a STEM enrichment camp. They call it STEM based. I look at it, if parents see that in their child, they see that bench towards science, technology, engineering and math, I highly recommend them signing up their kid for Brickz 4 Kids because that will just enhance that ability in them and probably ignite it. I think parents know best their children. A parent can see," Chomicki said.

The camp is a week long, for three hours a day. The kids will rotate among four stations: Technic build, 3D figure build, mosaic build and Perler.

“It’s pretty intensive. I keep them moving. Constantly rotating. It does take maturity, and it does take a passion," Chomicki explained. "The age range is 5-13. That is coming from the home office. I changed it to come over their guidance. I’m lowering the age up to 5 and upping the age to 13. The 13 one I feel really comfortable with, The 5-year-old one, not as comfortable, but I’m gonna do it.”

In regard to the age range, Chomicki is trusting the parents to make a judgement call on behalf of their kids, hoping that they are interested in STEM and mature enough to be engaged for the required time.

Chomicki became owner of the franchise on Jan. 25, 2016, and held her first camp that summer. This will be her sixth summer camp with Bricks 4 Kidz that is offered to Ellis County.

“My favorite part, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the expressions on their faces when they complete these models. Nothing will ever take that away from me. I will always enjoys that because there’s this that feeling of satisfaction and reward in my heart, and I’m exposing this child to something amazing. When they ace it and when they get it done, they’re expression just shows. Their self-confidence has been built up, their joy, they passion," Chomicki shared. "There’s just nothing better than a child discovering their brilliance, and you see it in their faces. Those are the kids that are called to STEM, and it’s exciting to be a part of that journey with them, to get them on a path where way earlier on STEM than I got. I did not know STEM was my pathway till the age of 22.”

The camp is mobile, as Chomicki goes where the kids are to make it easier for the parents. The fee for the camp is $175, $35 per day for the three hours.

Each camper will receive a:

– Bricks 4 Kidz (B4K) t-shirt

– LEGO minifigure from B4K Minifig Factory

– B4K lanyard

– B4K brick tag specifically for that camp

– Perler creation each day

Parents can sign their kids up at: http://www.bricks4kidz.com/texas-elliscounty/ .

YMCAs

Additionally, the YMCAs of Waxahachie and Midlothian will also be holding their annual summer camps come May 24.

Senior program director Joe Taylor is excited for camp.

"Summer Day Camps at the Y are about discovery: finding new talents, trying new activities, and making lasting memories. We believe in the power of learning through play; therefore, campers' days will be filled with weekly theme-based enrichment activities, nature/outdoor learning, time for creative and performing arts, improvisation games, fitness/conditioning, community service projects, global diversity efforts, off-site field trips, swimming/water games, leadership opportunities, and so much more," Taylor shared. "The Y is one of the largest providers of camp programs. There are more than 10,000 day camp sites across the country, 231 overnight camps for youth and teens and many specialty camp programs that meet the diverse needs of children and teens. The Ys nationwide serve 1.4 million youth and adults at camps every year, including 970,000 kids and adults through summer day and overnight camp programs and more than 439,000 youth, teens, families, school and retreat groups through group camping overnight programs."

The YMCA will also be offering their summer camps throughout other facilities in the DFW metroplex.

There are different camps for parents to choose from, including the YMCA Day Camps and the Teen Camp.

To sign up for camps offered by the YMCA, visit https://www.ymcadallas.org/youth_development/summer_camps .