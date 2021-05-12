Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 26-May 2
April 26
Gonzalez, Jamie, 38, discharge firearm within city limits; public intoxication
Murray, Cory D., 46, driving while intoxicated
Macias, Christian, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone
Roland, Ray A., 35, assault causing bodily injury
Cooper, Tyler S., 23, stalking
Muldoon, Beau E., 25, interfere with emergency request for assistance; evading arrest \ detention with a vehicle
Ghee, Tyjai M., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Lee, Edward J., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Edgell, Dale C., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Slaughter, Terry L., 33, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Dawson, Deundre D., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon
Rankin, Thomas A., 38, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; assault peace officer/judge; resist arrest / search or transport
Chaney, Lee R., 47, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; out of county warrant
Ziebold, Charles E., 30, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance
April 27
Soto, Cecilia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Crum, Keanna S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams
Weatherall, Rodrick, 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Martinez, Dairon, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Garcia, Rocky M., 42, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; city ordinance - drunkeness
Smith, Dustin E., 35, driving while intoxicated; possession of a dangerous drug; credit card or debit card abuse
Sneed, Starlaysha, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of firearm; unlicensed carrying weapon
Robinson, Robert D., 51, failure of sex offender to register
Tejeda Yuniesky, 47, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Tejeda, Isai A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Jeffers, Zachary M., 26, indecency with a child / exposure
Perez, Jodie, 38, fail to maintain financial responsibility
Mejia, Esteban, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle
Duncan, Lonnie B., 36, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Mixon, Cyrus, 42, assault causing bodily injury
Carrillo, Esiquiel, 59, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
April 28
Metcalf, Michael J., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; attempted burglary of a coin operated machine; burglary of building; parole violation
Miller, Abbie G., 56, driving while intoxicated – 3rd
Daniels, Roderick, 40, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance
King, Keadre, 26, theft of material aluminum / bronze / copper
King, Christian D., 25, theft of material aluminum / bronze / copper
Collum, James C., 32, no valid driver's license; no liability insurance; no driver's license; obstructed view of license plate
Kozak, Raymond A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Riley, Deena M., 44, hinder apprehension or prosecution
Alvarez, Jose A., 42, assault causing bodily injury
April 29
Dovers, Lauren D., 25, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Brown, Jeremy C., 37, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous
Sikes, Cara C., 37, contempt of court - disobedience
Carey, Jerval, 39, interfere with emergency request for assistance
Loken, Larry E., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Wilson, Jason E., 40, forgery financial instrument greater than $75
Mares, Juan P., 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Coleman, Ronald, 46, accident involving damage to vehicle
Elliot, Ken, 49, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family/household member impede
Hale, Jaden, 17, sexual abuse of a child - continuous
Kennedy, Cordell, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams
Shaw, Berry J., 57, criminal nonsupport
Phillips, Cartmain, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Jones, Keifer R., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Oneal, Angel M., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid
Johnson, Tyrone E., 27, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Castellano, Francis, 23, assault causing bodily injury
Spaziani, Tricia, 49, driving while intoxicated/open container
April 30
McCarty, Tiffany F., 38, speeding (three counts); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Turner, Kory N., 53, driving while intoxicated
Nash, Leo D., 29, burglary of building
Sanchez, Marco A., 27, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Jackson, Christopher, 29, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle; intoxication assault with vehicle
Swearingen, Dakota, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; online impersonation-name/person
Gomez, Fernando V., 24, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Durrett, Melissa J., 53, public intoxication
Gonzalez, Rachel, 39, hinder apprehension/prosecution; no driver's license (seven counts); no proof of financial responsibility (nine counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); driving while license is invalid (three counts); speeding (two counts); no seatbelt; improper lane change; failure to control speed
Baughman, Robert B., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Campbell, Corey J., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Estrada, Leoncio, 55, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Gossett, Justin, 34, indecency with child – sexual contact; burglary of building; arson
Walker, Mary B., 17, aggravated robbery; theft of firearm
Holder, Samuel Y., 19, speeding; consumption of alcohol – minor; possession of drug paraphernalia
Loredo, Julian, 22, burglary of habitation
May 1
Rodriguez, Paul, 45, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault Class C – family violence; Injury to child / elderly / disabled
Norwood, Bryce, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Pink, David E., 65, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Taylor, Donald E., 55, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent
Barron, Gloria, 41, speeding; no operator's license (two counts); operate unregistered vehicle; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Loper, Amber L., 40, harassment; fail to maintain financial responsibility; failure to appear
Moore, Tasia T., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Sheey, Maceo, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Jaramillo, Christopher, 45, assault Class C – family violence
Couch, Colby G., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Milburn, Keisha, 29, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Hatchel, Katee M., 24, assault causing bodily injury; no proof of financial responsibility
Trotter, Lucas K., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
May 2
Chandler, Leonard, 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding in a school zone; no proof of financial responsibility; expired driver's license (three counts); expired motor vehicle registration (three counts); driving while license is invalid; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)
Gonzalez, Felix, 19, public intoxication
McWilliams, Blake, 32, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia
Briscoe, Teeanna, 33, assault causing bodily injury
Williams, Billy D., 40, fail to identify giving false info
Billingsley, Saman, 35, driving while intoxicated; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fail to maintain financial responsibility (four counts); expired registration; fail to display license plate; no driver's license
Dulin, Emily N., 22, possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Steelman, Terressa, 53, assault against elderly or disabled; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Rust, Joseph, 17, assault family/household member impede
Muniz, Jhonathan, 29, driving while intoxicated
— Compiled by Don Hullett