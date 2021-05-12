Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 26-May 2

Waxahachie Daily Light

April 26

Gonzalez, Jamie, 38, discharge firearm within city limits; public intoxication

Murray, Cory D., 46, driving while intoxicated

Macias, Christian, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone

Roland, Ray A., 35, assault causing bodily injury

Cooper, Tyler S., 23, stalking

Muldoon, Beau E., 25, interfere with emergency request for assistance; evading arrest \ detention with a vehicle

Ghee, Tyjai M., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Lee, Edward J., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Edgell, Dale C., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Slaughter, Terry L., 33, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Dawson, Deundre D., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon

Rankin, Thomas A., 38, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; assault peace officer/judge; resist arrest / search or transport

Chaney, Lee R., 47, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; out of county warrant

Ziebold, Charles E., 30, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance

April 27

Soto, Cecilia, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Crum, Keanna S., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Weatherall, Rodrick, 28, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Martinez, Dairon, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Garcia, Rocky M., 42, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; city ordinance - drunkeness

Smith, Dustin E., 35, driving while intoxicated; possession of a dangerous drug; credit card or debit card abuse

Sneed, Starlaysha, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of firearm; unlicensed carrying weapon

Robinson, Robert D., 51, failure of sex offender to register

Tejeda Yuniesky, 47, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Tejeda, Isai A., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Jeffers, Zachary M., 26, indecency with a child / exposure

Perez, Jodie, 38, fail to maintain financial responsibility

Mejia, Esteban, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle

Duncan, Lonnie B., 36, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Mixon, Cyrus, 42, assault causing bodily injury

Carrillo, Esiquiel, 59, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

April 28

Metcalf, Michael J., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; attempted burglary of a coin operated machine; burglary of building; parole violation

Miller, Abbie G., 56, driving while intoxicated – 3rd

Daniels, Roderick, 40, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance

King, Keadre, 26, theft of material aluminum / bronze / copper

King, Christian D., 25, theft of material aluminum / bronze / copper

Collum, James C., 32, no valid driver's license; no liability insurance; no driver's license; obstructed view of license plate

Kozak, Raymond A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Riley, Deena M., 44, hinder apprehension or prosecution

Alvarez, Jose A., 42, assault causing bodily injury

April 29

Dovers, Lauren D., 25, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Brown, Jeremy C., 37, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

Sikes, Cara C., 37, contempt of court - disobedience

Carey, Jerval, 39, interfere with emergency request for assistance

Loken, Larry E., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Wilson, Jason E., 40, forgery financial instrument greater than $75

Mares, Juan P., 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Coleman, Ronald, 46, accident involving damage to vehicle

Elliot, Ken, 49, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family/household member impede

Hale, Jaden, 17, sexual abuse of a child - continuous

Kennedy, Cordell, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams

Shaw, Berry J., 57, criminal nonsupport

Phillips, Cartmain, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Jones, Keifer R., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Oneal, Angel M., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid

Johnson, Tyrone E., 27, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Castellano, Francis, 23, assault causing bodily injury

Spaziani, Tricia, 49, driving while intoxicated/open container

April 30

McCarty, Tiffany F., 38, speeding (three counts); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Turner, Kory N., 53, driving while intoxicated

Nash, Leo D., 29, burglary of building

Sanchez, Marco A., 27, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Jackson, Christopher, 29, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle; intoxication assault with vehicle

Swearingen, Dakota, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; online impersonation-name/person

Gomez, Fernando V., 24, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Durrett, Melissa J., 53, public intoxication

Gonzalez, Rachel, 39, hinder apprehension/prosecution; no driver's license (seven counts); no proof of financial responsibility (nine counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); driving while license is invalid (three counts); speeding (two counts); no seatbelt; improper lane change; failure to control speed

Baughman, Robert B., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Campbell, Corey J., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Estrada, Leoncio, 55, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Gossett, Justin, 34, indecency with child – sexual contact; burglary of building; arson

Walker, Mary B., 17, aggravated robbery; theft of firearm

Holder, Samuel Y., 19, speeding; consumption of alcohol – minor; possession of drug paraphernalia

Loredo, Julian, 22, burglary of habitation

May 1

Rodriguez, Paul, 45, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault Class C – family violence; Injury to child / elderly / disabled

Norwood, Bryce, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Pink, David E., 65, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Taylor, Donald E., 55, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent

Barron, Gloria, 41, speeding; no operator's license (two counts); operate unregistered vehicle; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Loper, Amber L., 40, harassment; fail to maintain financial responsibility; failure to appear

Moore, Tasia T., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Sheey, Maceo, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Jaramillo, Christopher, 45, assault Class C – family violence

Couch, Colby G., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Milburn, Keisha, 29, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Hatchel, Katee M., 24, assault causing bodily injury; no proof of financial responsibility

Trotter, Lucas K., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

May 2

Chandler, Leonard, 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding in a school zone; no proof of financial responsibility; expired driver's license (three counts); expired motor vehicle registration (three counts); driving while license is invalid; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)

Gonzalez, Felix, 19, public intoxication

McWilliams, Blake, 32, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia

Briscoe, Teeanna, 33, assault causing bodily injury

Williams, Billy D., 40, fail to identify giving false info

Billingsley, Saman, 35, driving while intoxicated; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fail to maintain financial responsibility (four counts); expired registration; fail to display license plate; no driver's license

Dulin, Emily N., 22, possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Steelman, Terressa, 53, assault against elderly or disabled; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Rust, Joseph, 17, assault family/household member impede

Muniz, Jhonathan, 29, driving while intoxicated

— Compiled by Don Hullett