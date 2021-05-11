AEW will be live streamed at Showbiz Cinemas in Waxahachie.

Showbiz Cinemas in Waxahachie continues to be open for business, as new movies fill its auditoriums and bowling becomes available at full capacity.

As summer grows closer, more movies are scheduled to come out.

“The theater and the family entertainment center have been doing great. On May 28, we’ve got 'A Quiet Place II' and 'Cruella,' so that is the strongest one-two combo studio films we’ve had in the entire time since the pandemic started affecting the release schedule,” said Jeremy Devine, vice president of marketing and content.

"A Quiet Place Part II" will have an opening night fan event to celebrate the debut of Paramount’s feature film, which will take place on Thursday, May 27, on the giant SDX screen with Dolby Atmos.

The special screening will feature a live Q&A with director John Krasinski.

This event comes as part of the film’s opening week, "Welcome Back to Cinema fanfare," in advance of the movie’s nationwide opening on Friday, May 28. Community members can now purchase their tickets to “A Quiet Place Part II” through the website.

Throughout the months of June and July, the movie theater will also be streaming flashback movies such as "The Goonies" and "Jaws 2" to allow folks to see these on a movie screen.

New films are scheduled to come out two at a time, on a weekly basis. A few movies scheduled for release are:

June 4 - "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "Spirit Untamed"

June 11 - "In the Heights"

June 18 - "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"

June 25 - "Fast & Furious 9"

Devine is personally excited for the release of "Fast & Furious 9," he said.

Private auditorium rentals are still available, which became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to watch movies and keep distance form others.

In addition to movies, the entertainment center has been showcasing live streaming events of UFC and boxing. On Saturday they live streamed the big fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

“Last week we had boxing. The outcome for us is we always attract – we have this horde of people who’ve been turning out for UFC and boxing, and it’s not huge, but it’s really fun to see on the big screen. Depending on the event, we’ll get 30,40, 50, 60 people," Devine shared.

Come Memorial Day weekend, Showbiz Waxahachie will be streaming All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as one of the only 20 theaters in the country, on Sunday, May 30.

"We've been managing to survive nicely; now I think we're going to start to flourish again," Devine stated. "As soon as we opened, folks in Waxahachie were comfortable coming back in good numbers. It's been very strong since we reopened. It just now continues to get stronger and stronger."

Despite of all the business the company has been able to have, the entertainment facility is still in need of more people to join the team. Showbiz Cinemas is hiring and is accepting applications online and in person.

Additional information on these live streaming and movie showings can be accessed at www.showbizcinemas.com .