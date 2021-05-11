Baylor Scott & White celebrates its healthcare workers this May

Every year during the second week of May, hospitals around the nation celebrate Healthcare Appreciation week, and Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie is going all out this year.

This year, the celebration week runs May 10 through May 14.

“Every year in May, we celebrate both nurses week and hospital week. We call that Healthcare Appreciation Week. For us, it obviously holds a very special meaning this year, having gone through a very tough winter and pandemic.There’s so much to be hopeful for. We are blessed to have such a wonderful team, so this year we’re going all in as we celebrate. We’re really just lifting up the team and the great work they do each day," said Will Turner, president of Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie.

Robin Kraase, regional marketing manager for Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie, shared about the week and all the board does to show their staff appreciation.

“It has been quite a monumental year to celebrate. Our theme this year is 'All in'. This week, (we) just wanted our teams to feel special in the hospital and to let them know we are all in. ... Each day, we have a different theme. This morning, we kicked it off with a super power breakfast for superheroes, and our leadership team had capes and masks on and welcomed our team members in as they arrived in for their shift," Kraase said.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] we are all in for our lifesavers, and also team members are encouraged to wear a color of the lifesaver treat. And tomorrow afternoon – weather permitting – we’re going to go outside by our pond and gather around for an aerial photo," Kraase added.

Throughout the year, Baylor Scott & White has received many donations from the community showing their support. However, this event is meant to show everyone in healthcare their appreciation, and not just one section.

On Wednesday, the hospital will celebrate Florence Nightingale, who was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing, according to history.com.

“Wednesday of each year that we celebrate Healthcare Appreciation Week, we always have a birthday party to celebrate Florence Nightingale. So this year, we are ‘celebundting’ Florence with ‘buntinis,’ and we’ll have items for team members to pick up. Just a little token to show them our appreciation. Thursday we are going to go all in for all stars. We’ll be encouraging our all-star team members to wear their favorite team jersey and then take a break, take a time out. We’ll have some refreshments outside of the courtyard and some yard games set up," Kraase explained.

On Friday, they will finish up the week by celebrating their diverse team members. Food trucks will come out and provide food for the team members. The diversity council will be out there as well. This spotlight is to celebrate the diverse team and community Baylor Scott & White serves daily.

“We’ve been trying really hard throughout the year just to show them (thanks), and the community’s done a really great job at donating food and snacks and making cards and banners. ... We like to celebrate Healthcare Appreciation Week so we can recognize all of our team members and not just the individual department celebrations that occur throughout the year. This is our one time we kind of go all in for our team and celebrate them. Just let them know we appreciate them. They do really great work – lifesaving work – and they make a difference," Kraase said.