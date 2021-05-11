42 vendors were present at Waxahachie Farmers Market's grand opening Saturday.

The Waxahachie Farmers Market held its grand opening on Saturday, May 8, starting the season with 42 vendors in attendance.

The market opened at its new location at 701 Howard Road, close to the Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park.

Anita Simpson, the director of downtown development for Waxahachie, attended the opening on Saturday.

"The Farmers Market grand opening was awesome," Simpson said. "We had 42 vendors who participated, and I don’t have all the sales totals yet, but we are on track to blow all previous opening day records out of the water."

The new location allowed the farmers market to provide some livestock in the pen at the front for children and families to see and purchase cups of feed to feed the animals.

"It was so fun to see the eyes of the kids when they saw the cows and interacted with them. I think that is one of the best new additions to the market. We also had plenty of parking for our customers but will have to work out a plan to keep certain areas from getting blocked by traffic," Simpson shared.

Executive members from Waxahache CARE, Wade and Kim Holman, showed up and gave their support at the Farmers Market.

"I enjoyed the new location much better than the old. Kim and I usually go several times a year. We have always loved the fresh produce and this year stumbled upon fresh meat for the first time since childhood. Higher prices have kept us from buying, but as with produce, the meat is just as wonderful," said Wade Holman. "We also appreciate the farmers and vendors who work hard for an honest living. Some do this as a career, and others something more so on the side. Everyone is friendly and happy to be trading there. Good to see people out and about again. My favorite thing is being among so many great people."

According to Simpson, potential vendors attended on Saturday and have signed up for this coming week.

"The community really showed up and made opening day special. All of the vendors were ecstatic about the turnout, and we had a few potential vendors attend who said they plan on signing up this week. I anticipate all of our spaces being gone by the end of this week, but if we have any left, I will let you know," Simpson said. "I think the new location is going to be wonderful for the market and the community also. I had one person tell me Saturday that it felt like the market had finally found its right place."

First-time vendor Green Arrow Coffee joined the market on Saturday.

"It was great overall. I did feel the location felt a little tucked away, but on the other hand, I loved that we were in a covered area and don’t have to worry about weather. We did have one customer that mentioned she missed the old location because of how centrally located and open it was," said Elisabeth Martinez, owner of the shop.

Martinez loved the people and connecting with the community. Although Green Arrow Coffee said it hit its low end goal on Saturday, the coffee business hopes to hit its higher goal this Saturday, May 15.

The market season will go through Oct. 30, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone from the community is invited to visit.

For more information on the market, visit their Facebook page: @ DowntownWaxahachieFarmersMarket or their website https://www.waxahachie.com/departments/downtown_development/downtown_farmers_market.php .