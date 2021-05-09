Community gathers to pray for nation, government on National Day of Prayer

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

On a gorgeous spring day – May 6 – many of the citizens of Waxahachie gathered at noon to pay homage to America’s “National Day of Prayer” at the downtown Railyard Park. This annual occurrence celebrated its 70th year (1952-2021).

The 2021 festivities were titled “Lord – Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty”.

Farley Street Baptist Church Pastor Richard W. Smith gave the welcome, followed with a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star Spangled Banner,” as sung by Jaime Feaster.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little led the prayer for government, while 378th District Judge William Wallace led the prayer for the military and police.

Scott Brooks, publisher of The Waxahachie Sun, led the prayer for the media, and Philip Browne, owner of Waxahachie’s Chick-fil-a, led the prayer for local business. Dr. Bonny Cain, W.I.S.D. Superintendent of Schools led the prayer for education. Waxahachie Bible Church Pastor Bruce Zimmerman then said a prayer for our local churches, followed by a prayer from Waxahachie Preparatory Academy Administrator Nathan Daves for area families.

Farley Street Baptist Church Pastor Richard W. Smith gave the final remarks about National Prayer 2021. Feaster then sang “America, the Beautiful Medley” to wrap up the event.

According to the National Day of Prayer's website, the National Day of Prayer that we know today was founded in 1952, and it was a co-founded effort between the United States Congress and President Harry S. Truman. The holiday was signed into law by Truman, and every president since has signed a proclamation that encourages Americans to pray on and celebrate this day.