Dr. Bonny Cain announces 're-retirement' from WISD

Daily Light report

At a meeting called by the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees on Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain announced her plans to “re-retire” this June.

“I was so happy to be chosen to lead this district, as daily the staff met higher and higher expectations for student performance, while simultaneously being charged with preparing students for jobs that lay in an unknown future,” Cain said. “These past three years have been a wonderful professional and personal growth experience. I am grateful that for 43 years I have been able to practice a profession that I truly love. I am confident that Waxahachie ISD has nothing but a bright and successful future ahead of it.”

Cain came to Waxahachie ISD in September 2018 as an interim superintendent and was hired to fill the position permanently in May 2019. During her time in WISD, she has overseen the hiring for a number of key positions throughout the district, in addition to opening Simpson Elementary School, and shepherding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Prior to her time at Waxahachie, Cain was superintendent of Waco Independent School District, retiring in 2017. She served Pearland ISD for nearly 25 years in roles that included superintendent, district-level administrator, and campus administrator, according to the Waxahachie ISD website.

“The Board of Trustees is grateful to Dr. Cain for leading the district so well for nearly three years,” said Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees President Dusty Autrey. “She is a dynamic force with a deep well of knowledge and expertise about all things related to education. Her shoes will be difficult to fill, but we are confident that she is leaving the district well-positioned for success. We thank Dr. Cain for her service and wish her nothing but the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

For more information about Waxahachie ISD, visit www.wisd.org.