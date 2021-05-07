SAGU College of Bible and Church Ministry students awarded for excellence

Andrew Hurst

SAGU Public Relations Manager.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) Bible & Theology and Practical Theology departments awarded nine of their students for their outstanding performance this semester and throughout their collegiate careers at the university.

A full list of the award recipients for both departments is included below:

Bible and Theology

Award for Excellence in Greek Studies — Donald Niccum

Award for Excellence in Hebrew Studies — Hunter Holmes

LeRoy R. Bartel Award for Biblical Studies — Hunter Holmes

M. Paul Brooks Award for Bible and Theology — Marissa Francis

"I am humbled by being chosen as the Zondervan Biblical Greek Award recipient. I give all honor to God for allowing me to be used to display His power through a simple man like me," Niccum said. "I thank Southwestern Assemblies of God University/Harrison Graduate School for the opportunity. It means a lot to me to be chosen for this honor, it shows just how far God will carry a person in pursuit of truth. The Biblical Languages Specialization program of the Master of Divinity degree has been enlightening and challenging. It has helped me to expound God's word to any who wants to hear it. This program has been the highlight of my education."

Practical Theology

Award for Excellence in Child and Family Ministries — Chloe Millen

Award for Excellence in Child and Family Studies — Kara Dow

Kermit Bridges Award for Outstanding Leadership — Brittney Calhoun

Award for Excellence in Pastoral Leadership — Tanner Bedard

Award for Excellence in Preaching — Michael Southerland

Award for Excellence in Youth and Student Ministries — Angela Heidorn

“I had the honor of receiving the award for the most outstanding graduating student in the area of Children and Family Ministries," Millen shared. "This award is very special to me because it is a symbol of all of the hard work that I have put towards preparing myself for the calling that God has put on my life. While taking classes with Dr. Daugherty, my passion and love for children’s ministry has grown more than I ever thought was possible. I would not have the skills and education that I do today without the support and encouragement that I received from Dr. Daugherty.”

"SAGU is known throughout the Assemblies of God as a primary resource for the development of ministers and missionaries for our movement," said Dr. Clancy Hayes, Chair for SAGU's Department of Practical Theology. "The award recipients from this year's class will be a great addition to the ministerial ranks of our movement and for the expansion of the kingdom of God."

The award ceremony is always a highlight for the College of Bible and Church Ministry. Students nominated are typically seniors who have demonstrated academic excellence and tremendous Christian character.

Hayes said each award from both the Bible and Theology department and Practical Theology department is unique, as recipients must meet specific criteria for each award.