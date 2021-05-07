29 Inductees were inducted into the Global High School National Honor Society

Daily Light Report

On April 22, Waxahachie Global High School had 29 students inducted into the National Honor Society.

"Congratulations to our newest members of NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY!!!!! Last night was a wonderful evening as we honored 29 students into the program!!!! We.....are......AWESOME!!!," stated Global High through Facebook.

"The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character," according to the society's website. "These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921."

Here are the inductees, separated by grades.

SENIORS:

Bicada, Carl

JUNIORS:

Martinez, Victoria

Sheomangal, Giselle

Weatherspoon, Tiffany

SOPHOMORES:

Brown, Isabella

Burks, Aukira

Carter, Anna

Coolen, Haylee

Curley, Baby

Espinosa, Valerie

Fratamico, Nicholas

Gurrusquieta, Eleazar

Hughes, Matthew

Jimenez, Fernando

Jones, Jubilea

Lee, Michael

Mendoza, Amy (Merced)

Mercado, Mia

Moos, Paris

Patel, Saakhi

Rodriguez, Ismael

Rojo, Israel

Salas Figueroa, Michelle

Shorter, Isaiah

Soukup, Braxton

Tiller, Ariel

White, Isabella

Wise, Teonna

Wulf, Shayla