29 Inductees were inducted into the Global High School National Honor Society
On April 22, Waxahachie Global High School had 29 students inducted into the National Honor Society.
"Congratulations to our newest members of NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY!!!!! Last night was a wonderful evening as we honored 29 students into the program!!!! We.....are......AWESOME!!!," stated Global High through Facebook.
"The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character," according to the society's website. "These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921."
Here are the inductees, separated by grades.
SENIORS:
Bicada, Carl
JUNIORS:
Martinez, Victoria
Sheomangal, Giselle
Weatherspoon, Tiffany
SOPHOMORES:
Brown, Isabella
Burks, Aukira
Carter, Anna
Coolen, Haylee
Curley, Baby
Espinosa, Valerie
Fratamico, Nicholas
Gurrusquieta, Eleazar
Hughes, Matthew
Jimenez, Fernando
Jones, Jubilea
Lee, Michael
Mendoza, Amy (Merced)
Mercado, Mia
Moos, Paris
Patel, Saakhi
Rodriguez, Ismael
Rojo, Israel
Salas Figueroa, Michelle
Shorter, Isaiah
Soukup, Braxton
Tiller, Ariel
White, Isabella
Wise, Teonna
Wulf, Shayla