Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 19-25
April 19
Featherkile, Lawrence, 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Cardona, Jose A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia
Kozak, Raymond A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Keeton, Kevin, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Rios, Alfredo, 18, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity
Estrada, Allen, 18, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $ 30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity
Gaitan, Jacob, 19, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity
Hernandez, Marco A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Adams, Edsel R., 41, indecency with a child – sexual contact
Davis, Reginald F., 53, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (three counts); speeding; no driver's license
Hunt, Shonde P., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Garza, Tomas L., 35, driving while intoxicated with a child
Harris, Victor C., 19, burglary of habitation
Smalling, Autumn A., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; assault Class C
Arradondo, Gregory, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation
Thomas, Kaitlyn C., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; abandon, endanger of a child with intent/knowing (three counts)
Griffin, Jonathan, 24, unauthorized use of vehicle
Allen, Charles E., 40, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
April 20
Rodriquez, Juan, 25, aggravated robbery (six counts); theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (four counts); theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Gallegos, Francisco, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Lopez, Julio C., 48, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Monfries, Rachel L., 27, driving while intoxicated
Wallace, Tylan D., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; bail jumping and fail to appear; assault causing bodily injury; driving while intoxicated
Miles, Eris, 22, leaving scene of accident; failure to yield right of way; display fictitious license plate; no liability insurance; failure to appear
Kitchens, Corey L., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Basham, Billy B., 30, burglary of habitation
Gonzales, Marciano, 20, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Nelson, Vicki L., 60, fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration; state registration law - regular; driving while license is suspended
New, Christopher L., 48, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest/search or transport; fail to ID fugitive with intent
Pyka, Mariah C., 20, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest/search or transport
Almanza, Rain, 42, assault causing bodily injury
April 21
Nunley, Conner, 19, theft of firearm
Keith, Jaxyn, 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Solazzo, Amanda M., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; MTR-prohibited substance in correctional facility; MTR-Possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Newkirk, Levar N., 35, driving while intoxicated - 2nd; accident involving damage to vehicle
Manning, Kevin J., 39, criminal trespass habitat/ shelter/ superfund structure; possession of drug paraphernalia
Carter, Joshua, 47, assault causing bodily injury
Hilbert, Jason D., 38, fail to ID fugitive with intent
Guido, Gabino, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Fiscal, Michael A., 23, driving while intoxicated
Lara, Benjamin, 31, deadly conduct / discharge of a firearm
Lopez, Javier, 38, parole violation
Chronister, Benjamin, 31, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Richards, Keith A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug
Estrada, Anthony J., 24, burglary of habitation (three counts)
Meggison, Thomas, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
April 22
Staton, Michael T., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); traffic offense Class C (two counts); health and safety violation Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Ballejo, Juan J., 66, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts); indecency with a child / sexual contact
Vasquez, Salvador, 36, driving while intoxicated/open
Sonnier, Dwight, 51, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Robbins, Sandra, 58, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams
Harvey, Melinda P., 48, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Howard, Tana D., 32, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Perales, Connie, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; interference with child custody
Lopez, Gerardo, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon
Smalley, Brenite D., 51, credit card or debit card abuse; no driver's license; expired registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility; fail to appear
Hutton, Nathan T., 37, credit card or debit card abuse; forgery financial instrument greater than $75
Holtman, Angelica, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Lankford, Shawn A., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Brito, Angelo V., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Mornes, Xaisha, 29, assault causing bodily injury
Flores, Adriana, 51, assault causing bodily injury
Perez, Jennifer E., 37, fraud use/possess identifying info
April 23
Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Mornes, Xaisha, 29, assault causing bodily injury
Anderson, Seth, 26, driving with invalid license with previous conviction
Dlabaj, Christopher, 22, fail to comply sex offenders
Rolandelli, Sabrin, 22, driving while intoxicated
Shockley, Brice L., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams
Sheffield, L. C., 62, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Ellis, Jeffery, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Gordon, Michael A., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Richards, Larry D., 68, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding (two counts)
Stone, Susan, 59, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions
Spencer, Charles C., 63, parole violation
Mack, Russell H., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Johnson, Jeremiah, 23, sexual assault of a child (two counts)
Amaya, Cesar A., 22, speeding
Donaldson, Shadondra, 22, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram
Vazquez, Modesto, 49, public intoxication
April 24
Marin, Gustavo, 26, assault causing bodily injury
Torres, Jordan, 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Slovak, Donald W., 39, assault family/household member impede
Hernandez, Daniel, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Yeats, Chad A., 32, no proof of financial responsibility; expired motor vehicle registration
Johnson, Tristan, 36, driving while license is invalid; expired vehicle registration (two counts); no driver's license (three counts); speeding
Green, Desmond J., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon
Baker, Haley A., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Hopkins, Jaqarius, 27, no driver's license (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
April 25
Murray, Anthony C., 30, ran stop sign; expired registration (three counts); no insurance;
speeding
Bustamante, Stephanie, 50, driving while intoxicated
Powell, Kerry, 41, driving while intoxicated
Garcia, Desiree M., 31, defective license plate; speeding in a school zone; no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (four counts); driving while license is
invalid; no driver's license (four counts); no liability insurance; change lane when unsafe; ID name and date of birth; fail to appear
Marion, Tiquilla, 45, assault causing bodily injury
Garza, Kyle D., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Kleist, Andrea C., 42, assault causing bodily injury
