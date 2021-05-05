Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 19-25

Waxahachie Daily Light

April 19

Featherkile, Lawrence, 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Cardona, Jose A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia

Kozak, Raymond A., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Keeton, Kevin, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Rios, Alfredo, 18, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity

Estrada, Allen, 18, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $ 30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity

Gaitan, Jacob, 19, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; engaging in organized criminal activity

Hernandez, Marco A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Adams, Edsel R., 41, indecency with a child – sexual contact

Davis, Reginald F., 53, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000 (three counts); speeding; no driver's license

Hunt, Shonde P., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Garza, Tomas L., 35, driving while intoxicated with a child

Harris, Victor C., 19, burglary of habitation

Smalling, Autumn A., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; assault Class C

Arradondo, Gregory, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation

Thomas, Kaitlyn C., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; abandon, endanger of a child with intent/knowing (three counts)

Griffin, Jonathan, 24, unauthorized use of vehicle

Allen, Charles E., 40, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

April 20

Rodriquez, Juan, 25, aggravated robbery (six counts); theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (four counts); theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Gallegos, Francisco, 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Lopez, Julio C., 48, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Monfries, Rachel L., 27, driving while intoxicated

Wallace, Tylan D., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; bail jumping and fail to appear; assault causing bodily injury; driving while intoxicated

Miles, Eris, 22, leaving scene of accident; failure to yield right of way; display fictitious license plate; no liability insurance; failure to appear

Kitchens, Corey L., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Basham, Billy B., 30, burglary of habitation

Gonzales, Marciano, 20, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Nelson, Vicki L., 60, fail to maintain financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration; state registration law - regular; driving while license is suspended

New, Christopher L., 48, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest/search or transport; fail to ID fugitive with intent

Pyka, Mariah C., 20, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest/search or transport

Almanza, Rain, 42, assault causing bodily injury

April 21

Nunley, Conner, 19, theft of firearm

Keith, Jaxyn, 17, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Solazzo, Amanda M., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; MTR-prohibited substance in correctional facility; MTR-Possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Newkirk, Levar N., 35, driving while intoxicated - 2nd; accident involving damage to vehicle

Manning, Kevin J., 39, criminal trespass habitat/ shelter/ superfund structure; possession of drug paraphernalia

Carter, Joshua, 47, assault causing bodily injury

Hilbert, Jason D., 38, fail to ID fugitive with intent

Guido, Gabino, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Fiscal, Michael A., 23, driving while intoxicated

Lara, Benjamin, 31, deadly conduct / discharge of a firearm

Lopez, Javier, 38, parole violation

Chronister, Benjamin, 31, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Richards, Keith A., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug

Estrada, Anthony J., 24, burglary of habitation (three counts)

Meggison, Thomas, 38, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

April 22

Staton, Michael T., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); traffic offense Class C (two counts); health and safety violation Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Ballejo, Juan J., 66, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts); indecency with a child / sexual contact

Vasquez, Salvador, 36, driving while intoxicated/open

Sonnier, Dwight, 51, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Robbins, Sandra, 58, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams

Harvey, Melinda P., 48, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Howard, Tana D., 32, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Perales, Connie, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; interference with child custody

Lopez, Gerardo, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon

Smalley, Brenite D., 51, credit card or debit card abuse; no driver's license; expired registration; fail to maintain financial responsibility; fail to appear

Hutton, Nathan T., 37, credit card or debit card abuse; forgery financial instrument greater than $75

Holtman, Angelica, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Lankford, Shawn A., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Brito, Angelo V., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Mornes, Xaisha, 29, assault causing bodily injury

Flores, Adriana, 51, assault causing bodily injury

Perez, Jennifer E., 37, fraud use/possess identifying info

April 23

Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Mornes, Xaisha, 29, assault causing bodily injury

Anderson, Seth, 26, driving with invalid license with previous conviction

Dlabaj, Christopher, 22, fail to comply sex offenders

Rolandelli, Sabrin, 22, driving while intoxicated

Shockley, Brice L., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams

Sheffield, L. C., 62, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Ellis, Jeffery, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Gordon, Michael A., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Richards, Larry D., 68, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding (two counts)

Stone, Susan, 59, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions

Spencer, Charles C., 63, parole violation

Mack, Russell H., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Johnson, Jeremiah, 23, sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Amaya, Cesar A., 22, speeding

Donaldson, Shadondra, 22, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram

Vazquez, Modesto, 49, public intoxication

April 24

Marin, Gustavo, 26, assault causing bodily injury

Torres, Jordan, 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Slovak, Donald W., 39, assault family/household member impede

Hernandez, Daniel, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Yeats, Chad A., 32, no proof of financial responsibility; expired motor vehicle registration

Johnson, Tristan, 36, driving while license is invalid; expired vehicle registration (two counts); no driver's license (three counts); speeding

Green, Desmond J., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 400 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon

Baker, Haley A., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Hopkins, Jaqarius, 27, no driver's license (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

April 25

Murray, Anthony C., 30, ran stop sign; expired registration (three counts); no insurance;

speeding

Bustamante, Stephanie, 50, driving while intoxicated

Powell, Kerry, 41, driving while intoxicated

Garcia, Desiree M., 31, defective license plate; speeding in a school zone; no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility (four counts); driving while license is

invalid; no driver's license (four counts); no liability insurance; change lane when unsafe; ID name and date of birth; fail to appear

Marion, Tiquilla, 45, assault causing bodily injury

Garza, Kyle D., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Kleist, Andrea C., 42, assault causing bodily injury

— Compiled by Don Hullett