Folks can race virtually in SPCA's 'Strut Your Mutt' fundraiser to end animal cruelty

The annual SPCA of Texas 'Strut Your Mutt' fundraiser event is back this year. It will be held virtually for the second year, from May 6-8.

The race has been held for more than 16 years.

"We would much rather have our people and their pets in person, but we love seeing videos and photos from folks who are walking from home. It makes our day," shared Jan Scroggins, the special events manager.

The race is open for anyone to join. Through registration, folks can join a team or create their own. Then, friends and family can show their support by making a donation in honor of their four-legged friend.

"This event is a fundraiser in our race to end animal cruelty. Funds go toward our programs and services for our animal cruelty investigations, saving animals from abhorrent situations, nurturing and fostering them to health so they can find their forever home(s)," explained Scroggins.

During the strut, participants can take their dogs out for a stroll during any time of the day. The strut is available for three days, allowing participants to pick the best day for them. When ready to participate, folks can download and open the Runkeeper app, visit the “start” tab and tap the in-app checkered flag, selecting the 'Strut Your Mutt' event.

When people register, they can choose the option between being a virtual strutter with a sport t-shirt for $40, being a virtual strutter with only a t-shirt for $35, or being a virtual strutter without a t-shirt for $25. All registrants will receive a free Strut Your Mutt swag bag.

Last year, the fundraiser event had 500 participants, according to Scroggins.

This year, the SPCA of Texas has a goal of raising $250,000, similar to last year. As of Tuesday morning, the organization had raised $121,920.52.

Registration is open and available at http://www.spca.org/ .