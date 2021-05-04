WISD moves forward from bond rejection, newly elected WISD trustees share appreciation

On Saturday, the Waxahachie ISD bond election failed to pass, and the Board of Trustees filled two positions available. The winners of those races shared their appreciation to the community.

Although the bond was not passed, WISD will move forward from this loss. "We’re certainly disappointed in the election results, but we will move forward and always do what is best for kids. We look forward to continuing to work with our community to determine the solutions they support to manage the growth we continue to see within the district," shared Jenny Bridges, director of public relations.

Board of Trustees

Kim Kriegel was re-elected to the position of place 3 in the WISD Board of Trustees.

"Thank you to the thousands that voted for me to remain on the WISD School Board. I promise to continue to do my best to represent you, to listen to you and to understand where you are coming from," Kriegel shared through a Facebook post on Saturday evening. "Please feel free to call me anytime after 9 and before 10 at night. Except tonight, I’m tired. Be Blessed Hachie. We have a wonderful city. It’s about the kids y’all."

Kriegel received 3,972 votes, and Amy Hedtke had 1,629 votes.

Melissa Starnater won the position in Place 5 with 4,104 votes.

"Waxahachie ISD friends - sending much gratitude to those who gave me a vote in the school board election yesterday. I don’t take support lightly, and I will try my best moving forward," stated Starnater. "Regarding the bond issue, I personally feel we representing the district have much work to do to gain trust from staff and community. It can certainly be done! We are blessed to have so many in our community who are passionate about our kids’ success."

In Place 4, incumbent John Rodgers ran unopposed and garnered 4,227 votes.

"I feel deeply honored to be able to serve WISD for another term. Even though I was unopposed, receiving the affirmation of the voters is very gratifying. This year has presented our School District with unprecedented challenges. I look to the next three years as a chance for progress and prosperity for our students and staff," Rodgers said.

Folks can view a breakdown of the race results online at http://www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections .