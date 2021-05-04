The annual Chivalry weekend returns to Scarborough

Daily Light report

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival will celebrate its annual Chivalry weekend May 8-9, reveling in the chivalry and romance of the Renaissance.

According to a news release, this particular weekend invites couples to celebrate their own modern-day romances with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony in the festival’s picturesque Wedding Garden, each day at 11:30 a.m.

During this time, couples can renew their vows and commitments to each other in a lovely, romantic ceremony that is free with festival admission.

According to the release, "At 3:30 p.m. each day at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (in the Pecan Grove area of the Festival), visitors can also join the Knights of the Noble Cause for some lessons in how to be chivalrous. You are sure to see proof that chivalry is indeed alive and well in today’s world!"

"Chivalry in today’s world may be considered a lost art, but its alive and well at Scarborough” said Doug Keller, general manager in the release. “During our Celebrating Chivalry weekend, we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy and courage that embody Chivalry back to our 21st Century visitors. It’s just a little bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place!”

In addition to the shops and artisan demonstrations, visitors can enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, and 25-plus stages of interactive and unique entertainment.

The full schedule of entertainment and shops can be found at www.SRFestival.com. Upcoming themed weekends are Celtic Weekend (May 15-16), Legends of the Seas Weekend (May 22-23), and the Last Huzzah (May 29-31).

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of the festival accept cash only.

The festival is also taking precautions against COVID-19 during its season with protocols, including a face mask requirement and social distancing.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and younger are always admitted free.

Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores. For more information, visit www.SRFestival.com.