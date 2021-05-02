Community votes against WISD bond; Kriegel wins in Place 3 for WISD board of trustees

As polls closed for the General Election on May 1, results were released and the Waxahachie ISD bond was voted against, as three seats were filled in the WISD Board of Trustees.

According to unofficial results, 3,861 votes were voted against the bond and 2,897 voted in favor of the bond.

For the WISD Board of Trustees, according to unofficial results, in the run for Place 3, incumbent Kim Kriegel won the race with 3,972 votes and Amy Hedtke trailed behind with 1,629 votes. In Place 4 was incumbent John Rodgers and Place 5 was Melissa Starnater, who both ran unopposed.

WISD bond

The proposal for the WISD bond was first presented in February, referring a $127 million bond issue to voters, as recommended by WISD Chief Financial Officer Ryan Kahlden.

The bond was proposed to provide additional classroom seats to accommodate the district’s fast growth.

The proposed projects included:

• Two new elementary schools to open in August 2022, one on land near the new Waxahachie High School and one on land in the Saddlebrook neighborhood;

• Renovations to the Coleman Junior High building (which formerly housed WHS in grades 10-12 before the new high school opened in 2018) to become a second comprehensive high school with a capacity of 1,200 students, making it a Class 4A high school;

• Expansion of the Hancock building to house Coleman Junior High;

• Expansion of WHS to house high school programs that are currently housed at Coleman;

• Expansion of the district’s current transportation facility;

• Renovations at the four oldest elementary campuses (Northside, Shackelford, Dunaway and Wilemon);

• Purchase of land for future school sites; and

• Large maintenance items for campuses throughout the district.

To view more information on the bond, visit https://www.wisd.org/apps/pages/Bond2021 .

WISD Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees had three positions available for election, with open positions in Places 3, 4 and 5.

In the run for Place 3, incumbent Kim Kriegel and Amy Hedtke were on the ballot.

According to her bio, Hedtke is a mom who has decided to be more involved in defending her life, liberty, and property from those within the political arena.

Kriegel said she wants to continue serving the city and students. She has 31 years of experience as a public-school teacher, two terms as a school board member and her experience with the Texas Legislature.

In the run for Place 4 was incumbent John Rodgers, who received 4,227 votes in unofficial results. Rodgers currently works as a Fire Marshal. "I want to serve a second term with the vision to continue our momentum in the areas of student and staff safety, fiscal responsibility, and district growth management," Rodgers said previously.

In the run for Place 5, Melissa Starnater received 4,104 votes for the three-year term, according to unofficial results.