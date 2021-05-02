Unofficial city council results: Wallace for Place 4; Beatty for Place 5

On the Waxahachie City Council, two seats were up for voters to decide during Saturday's election.

In the unofficial results for Place 4, challenger Billie Wallace garnered 1,608 votes to challenger Paul Christenson's 1,347, and incumbent Place 4 councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Lou Shipley's 1,300 votes.

Shipley is a district attorney of Ellis County. Wallace is a current White-Collar Investigator and previous treasurer for District Judge Election. Christenson is a chief financial officer.

Wallace is a first-time candidate for office, while Christenson unsuccessfully challenged Mayor David Hill last November.

In the run for Place 5, incumbent Charles “Chuck” Beatty garnered 1,684 votes to challenger Travis M. Smith's 1,502, and challenger Darrin Robinson's 888 votes.

Beatty has served on the Waxahachie City Council for 26 years and five as mayor.