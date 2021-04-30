Earth Day was April 22; Opportunities to Keep Waxahachie Beautiful are Still Available

The Earth Day national holiday was celebrated throughout the nation on April 22, but there are still many ways to continue to help and celebrate the earth throughout the year locally.

One example in Waxahachie is that residents can recycle items in new recycling bins.

"With the new offerings of our residential waste services, there are several ways our residents can recycle. The new large recycle bins are a great option, and with the new service, we now accept cardboard which was not previously offered," said Amy Borders, director of marketing and communications for the city.

Additionally, residents also are able to take recyclables to the Citizens Convenience Station at 499 Lions Park Road. The Convenience Station is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those that are wanting to do more outside of their homes, they can join the Keep Waxahachie Beautiful team.

This group serves the needs of the city and residents of Waxahachie by supporting the efforts of Keep Waxahachie Beautiful. The organization was created with the purpose to enhance the community through beautification, litter prevention and waste reduction.

According to the city's website, some of the organization's initiatives include:

• litter pick-up activities

• TXDOT Adopt-a-Highway Brown Street

• wildflower gardens

• Protecting our environment and watershed through public education efforts

• Project PIN – Pride In Your Neighborhood Award

The committee meets on an as-needed basis, with the public invited to join.

Those interested can follow the organization on Facebook at KeepWxBeautiful .