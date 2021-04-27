SAGU group raises $8,170 for campus giving project

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University community outreach organization held a spring cleaning event on April 10, helping raise $8,170 for this year's campus giving project.

Throughout this school year, the Waxahachie-based university held two major events, beginning with the 5K Turkey Trot in November and the second being the spring cleaning.

"All profit is going to our campus giving project, which, this year we are donating to Common Ground ministries in east Waxahachie. We have raised quite a bit," said Denziel Ortiz, vice president of Community Outreach for SAGU.

Every year the university partners with a ministry, which then receives SAGU's fundraising donation.

"It's (the spring cleaning) basically where students are donating some of their clothes. From there, we're kind of hosting a garage sale and from that garage sale we're hoping to create a smaller thrift store," Ortiz said.

The spring cleaning allowed students to partake and get rid of unwanted items for a good cause. The school originally had a goal of $10,000 to meet this year. It was able to raise $900 from the spring cleaning event.

"Last year was a little bit tough because of COVID. It still is kind of hard ... it's been a little hard to raise our match. In the past year it wasn't a challenge, but this year it was a really huge challenge," Ortiz said.

Although the school also raised money through offerings at chapel services, the spring cleaning was held in hopes to donate more money to Common Grounds.

"We had a great turnout from the community," Ortiz said. "We did feel confident of raising this much and possibly even more. The biggest challenge we faced was fundraising during COVID."

According to the SAGU website, Community Outreach is a student-led organization that is made up of different need-based ministries that work in Waxahachie and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area to connect with people who do not know the love of God. Student involvement is voluntary and the ministries operate on a weekly basis along special outreaches.

To read more about what the SAGU community outreach is doing, visit https://www.sagu.edu/campus-life/community-outreach .