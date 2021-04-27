ROISD police chief part of statewide leadership planning group

Daily Light Report

Daily Light report

RED OAK — On Feb. 4, Red Oak ISD Police Chief Phillip Prasifka joined 22 other police chiefs representing a wide variety of law enforcement agencies in Texas at Sam Houston State University.

This gathering was held to identify topics for the next biennial cycle of the Texas Police Chief Leadership Series, according to a news release from the district.

Prasifka has served as police chief at several municipalities since August 1997 and has attended every biannual training since the program’s inception in September 1997, the release states.

More than 1,000 Texas police chiefs are required to attend 40 hours of ongoing professional development at the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas every two years. LEMIT is the only training provider and the Texas Police Chief Leadership Series is the only course that police chiefs attend to fulfill their 40-hour TCOLE mandate.

The topics for TPCLS are identified by a focus group of police chiefs representing municipal, college/university, and school districts from across the state.

The new cycle of training runs Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2023.

“The success of a huge program like TPCLS, can only be accomplished when we (LEMIT) truly partner with our constituents, our police chiefs," said Donna Garcia, director of executive development, in the release. "Trying to meet the needs of 1,000 law enforcement executives with such diversity is size of agency, agency type, and locale across Texas can be overwhelming. Our team strives to create an environment where chiefs know they can discuss any topic and we will listen.”