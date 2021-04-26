ROISD wins four Best in Category state awards for communications

Daily Light Report

(RED OAK, TX) — The Red Oak ISD Communications team won 10 Gold Stars, with four (4) earning Best in Category in the state from the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) in its annual Star Awards. They also received three Silver Stars. The ROISD Education Foundation won two Gold Stars, one Best in Category and one Silver Star.

The Best in Category awards, for the top in the State of Texas, were for the following categories:

- Hawk Headliner booklet

- 2020 Bus Photo

- Hawk Talk video series

- Education Foundation Celebration of Stars event

They were judged “best in Texas” for all school districts with an enrollment under 10,000. The other awards were for various publications and projects from the past school year.

TSPRA, an award-winning chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), was chartered in 1962 and incorporated in 1977. With more than 1,000 members, TSPRA is comprised primarily of public information and communications professionals who serve Texas public school districts and education associations, foundations and organizations.