After nearly of lifetime of bowling, Red Oak resident achieves perfect '300' game — twice.

A Red Oak resident picked up a bowling ball when he was 15. Now, 78 year-old Ray Mitchell continues bowling after finally achieving his goal of obtaining a perfect "300" game on Nov. 26, 2020. Just five months later, he was able to obtain a second "300" game in April.

Since his teens, Mitchell has bowled at numerous bowling centers throughout the DFW metroplex.

“Well I started when I was 15 years old. A friend of mine was a pinsetter from school, and it was Zang’s bowling alley, which opened up in 1958. Since he was a pinsetter, I got a game for 10 cents. So I went down there and bowled and I liked it, so I started staying with it,” Mitchell shared.

“From Bronco Bowl to AMF bowling centers ... some of the centers he bowled at are now closed and even possibly been torn down,” shared his wife, Bobbie Mitchell.

However, it wasn’t until 62 years later that he was able to hit his first 300 game. A 300 game refers to the score, where every ball delivered knocks every pin over and results in a strike. According to the Professionals Bowlers Association, it's a perfect game.

“Now, I’ve come close many times, 16-17 strikes in a row but not on the same game. You don’t get a 300 unless you get it in the same game, but I struggled with it, and finally I got them. I got two of them now,” Mitchell shared happily.

Through his journey in bowling, Mitchell has been treated for several injuries.

“I’ve been through a lot of injuries on my shoulder, but I just keep on going. This last doctor that did the surgery, believe it or not, he was a Christian, he came in and asked me if I believed in prayer, and I said ‘You better believe I do,’ and he went to praying about my shoulder. It had to be completely replaced,” Mitchell said. “My favorite thing is a goal achievement. It’s like a sport. You want to be good at basketball or baseball, and I just love sport. I always have. Even when I was in the Marine Corps, I’d go to the Air Force base and bowl at the Air Force base when I was stationed in Okinawa, because the Marine Corps doesn’t have a bowling alley.”

He was hit with so many various shoulder issues throughout his years that he questioned if he would ever have a 300 game.

“It’s been a goal I’ve been reaching for a long time,” Mitchell said.

He attributes his win to God and thanks him for allowing him to obtain his goal. “Honestly, I give the glory to the Lord 'cause my shoulder and everything I’ve been through, lining me up and searching bowling balls. I’ve been to school two times on how to drill bowling balls, and when I went to Kentucky, I spent a whole week up there to get certified again, and that was in 2013. I did a lot of research of how people bowl and how I bowl. I really praise the Lord more than anything because I couldn’t have done it without Him,” Mitchell shared.