ROISD officially cuts the ribbon on new Agriculture Facility

Daily Light report

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) awarded Red Oak Independent School District the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE) on April 19.

According to a news release, "ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency. The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended 2020."

ROISD Asst. Superintendent Business Services/Chief Financial Officer Dr. Bill Johnston was presented the certificate by the ROISD School Board.

“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said. “The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”

By participating in the COE program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency.

Applicants submit their report for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents. If the report meets the requirements of the program, it may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

The COE is sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner American Fidelity.