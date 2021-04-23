378th District Court celebrates new courtroom in ribbon cutting ceremony

Daily Light report

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 14, to commemorate the 378th District Court of Texas' relocation to a new courtroom on the third floor of Ellis County’s Courts & Administration Building in Waxahachie.

Earlier this year, the county opened County Court at Law No. 3, which created a need for more space. On Wednesday, the 378th’s relocation to the new courtroom was formally completed.

According to a news release, "Construction of a new courtroom could have cost up to $1.5 million, but the county was able to repurpose an existing storage area to open the new courtroom well under budget. Contractors installed comfortable furniture and the latest technology in the new courtroom, including high-definition screens for attorneys to present cases more clearly."

During the ceremony, Judge William “Doug” Wallace of the 378th District Court showed the new facility to county officials and their families.

County Judge Todd Little was also invited to speak. “We’re excited to get this courtroom up and running,” he said, “and I know Judge Wallace will put it to good use.”

Judge Wallace concluded the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new courtroom.