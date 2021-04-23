Foundation presents $15,000 check to Dinah Weable Indigent Mammogram Fund

On the gloomy Thursday morning of April 22, the Dinah Weable Foundation presented a $15,000 check to the Dinah Weable Indigent Mammogram Fund in front of the Baylor Scott & White Sammons Cancer Center in Waxahachie.

A group gathered from members in the Weable Foundation, the Waxahachie Firefighter Association and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The partnership with Baylor Scott & White has been in effect since 2007, as they allow the women of Ellis County to have free mammogram screenings in their facility.

After taking a group photo with the check, Dinah shared her appreciation for the donors who partner with the fund to make free screenings a possibility.

"You know, it's not just a small group that makes this possible. Our precious Don Wilson, may God rest on him, because of his life generosity, there were multiple memorial donations made in Don's name. He was an interval part of this from day one," Dinah said. "It's not just one or two (donors); it's this whole community. We know that we are doing good because this check will go to the foundation. We know that it's being used every month, it pays (for) a mammogram to women who cannot afford, and we don't like to think that they're in our midst, but they are."

Dinah also thanked the The Mix, the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association and other donors who have given to the foundation.

President of Baylor Scott & White Medical Hospital in Waxahachie, Will Turner, shared a few words of appreciation for the Weable foundation.

"We are so appreciative of you guys continuing to do this. COVID has not stopped cancer. We've seen a dramatic drop in screenings ... but it's so important to still have that done because none of that slowed down during COVID. We see women that are further along then they should be when we're able to detect it," Turner shared. "This is such an important part of getting that identified early, to treat people in the community. Our partners at Hope Clinic, I know they're embarking on a new campaign to build a larger building so that they can serve more people. So this is just one of the many things that we are so appreciative of, and we can all work together on to take care of our community."

According to Turner, more than 25 percent of the population doesn't have medical insurance in Ellis County.

"So it's partnerships like this that help us to be able to pull resources together to help take care of everyone regardless of what their situation is, and we're so grateful to do that," Turner said.

Additionally, Ed Konick, the president of the Waxahachie Firefighter Association, shared how dear the foundation's mission is to his heart.

"It's an honor for us to do it. It's special to me because I had a stepmom who passed away from breast cancer. It's hard to find somebody's – a fireman's family – that hasn't been touched by cancer. It's something that Waxahachie has done for 10 years. Partnering up with the Weable foundation keeps it local, and I think it's kind of important too. The Weables, they're in town, that makes it a little more special I think," Konick said.

