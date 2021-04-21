Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 5-11
April 5
Hickman, Dominique, 43, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Martinez, Tory A., 28, assault family/household member impede
Hayes, Justin J., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Walker, Christopher, 28, aggravated robbery
Woodbury, Elijah A., 21, theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Wheat, Sandy R., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Rose, Arreon S., 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Jordan, Mckinley, 29, driving while intoxicated/open
Liotta, Cameron R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams with intent; unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Wood, Cathy, 47, injury to a child / elderly / disable
April 6
Davis, Adam B., 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Whitfield, Melvin, 42, assault family/household member
Jiles, Demodrick J., 38, assault family/household member; no proof of insurance; expired registration; no driver's license (four counts); city ordinance drunkenness; no insurance
Washington, Brad L., 18, fail to ID giving false; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; evading arrest / detention; aggravated assault date/family/household member
Vaughn, Kyle H., 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Bodle, Rhett R., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Gosier, Heather D., 47, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Sosa, Leah A., 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Manriquez, Jose L., 41, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; fail to ID giving false; parole violation - driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more; ICE detainer; no driver's license
April 7
Hart, Brian L., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Burke, Michael A., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Eldaw, Nasreldin, D., 46, driving while intoxicated
Richardson, Jonathan, 40, assault family/ household member impede; evading arrest / detention
Leffert, Wendy M., 37, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
April 8
Faulkner, John E., 33, criminal Mischief; pedestrian on prohibited roadway
Wilcox, Sedrick L., 43, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Vasquez, Cesar O., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Ford, Levondrick, 24, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; prohibited weapon; unlicensed carrying a weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Renfroe, Charles E., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Belrose, Christopher, 42, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Lamper, Nathan, 33, harassment
Earls, Julene M., 31, driving while intoxicated; resist arrest, search or transport
Ramirez, Hugo, 26, aggravated sexual assault of a child
Sanchez, Lillyana, 20, driving under the influence (DUI)
Perez, Cameron L., 19, evading arrest / detention (two counts); resist arrest, search or transport; fail to ID fugitive with intent; theft Class C; no driver's license (two counts); speeding; no proof of financial responsibility
Rivera, Leon, 29, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Brown, Leslie D., 60, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Jones, Wilbert J., 54, sexual assault of a child (three counts)
Thompson, Terron, 25, parole violation
White, Dillon D., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; fail to stop at designated police
Rolen, Derrick R., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; speeding (three counts)
Durham, Quentin, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent
Welch, David W., 50, theft greater than $20 but less than $ 500 by check; speeding
Gibson, Odis M., 40, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Dunson, Tony D., 22, murder; parole violation
Calame, Matthew J., 31, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; traffic offense Class C (seven counts)
April 9
Cole, Christian, 19, burglary of vehicles (two counts)
Wylie, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; assault Class C – family violence; no proof of financial responsibility
Aguilera, Gabriel, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Banks, Tajuana D., 37, probation revocation – theft of property; criminal mischief
Grant, Ronnie L., 54, assault family/household member impede; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Jeffery, Lacey, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Simon, Christopher, 36, burglary of habitation
Dillard, Steven L., 37, burglary of building
Gamez, Richard, 37, fail to comply sex offender's duty to register; driving while license is invalid; expired motor vehicle registration
Guiterrez, Julian, 23, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic
Spearman, Brittnay, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding; no proof of financial responsibility
Hutchinson, Richard, 60, driving while intoxicated – 3rd (three counts)
Kelly, Tonitura, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams
Adams, Amy M., 31, fail to ID giving fugitive with intent
Alt, Rachael M., 37, fraud use/possess identifying info
April 10
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Hernandez, Romiro, 33, assault family/household member impede (two counts)
Alanis, Jose, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (three counts)
Alphin, Christopher, 30, public intoxication
Hart, Brian I., 39, parole violation
Moya, Miguel, 38, driving while intoxicated
Burleson, Billy H., 65, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Glass, Morgan J., 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Charles, Trevion D., 32, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
April 11
Ruff, Christopher, 49, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault causing bodily injury
Davis, Mitchell H., 29, driving while intoxicated / open
Blowers, Ethan, 21, driving while intoxicated
Antonio, Eduardo, 28, driving while intoxicated / open
Green, Jacob A., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Jones, Laquet D., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Chioma, Michael U., 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Adame, Kaylen, 26, public intoxication
Workman, Sky M., 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Loper, Kaitlyn M., 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; expired registration
Owens, Damion, 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Fugett, Austin B., 21, assault Class C – family violence; no driver's license
— Compiled by Don Hullett