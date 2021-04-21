Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 5-11

Waxahachie Daily Light

April 5

Hickman, Dominique, 43, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Martinez, Tory A., 28, assault family/household member impede

Hayes, Justin J., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Walker, Christopher, 28, aggravated robbery

Woodbury, Elijah A., 21, theft of a firearm; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Wheat, Sandy R., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Rose, Arreon S., 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Jordan, Mckinley, 29, driving while intoxicated/open

Liotta, Cameron R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams with intent; unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Wood, Cathy, 47, injury to a child / elderly / disable

April 6

Davis, Adam B., 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Whitfield, Melvin, 42, assault family/household member

Jiles, Demodrick J., 38, assault family/household member; no proof of insurance; expired registration; no driver's license (four counts); city ordinance drunkenness; no insurance

Washington, Brad L., 18, fail to ID giving false; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; evading arrest / detention; aggravated assault date/family/household member

Vaughn, Kyle H., 29, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Bodle, Rhett R., 44, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Gosier, Heather D., 47, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Sosa, Leah A., 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Manriquez, Jose L., 41, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; fail to ID giving false; parole violation - driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more; ICE detainer; no driver's license

April 7

Hart, Brian L., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Burke, Michael A., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Eldaw, Nasreldin, D., 46, driving while intoxicated

Richardson, Jonathan, 40, assault family/ household member impede; evading arrest / detention

Leffert, Wendy M., 37, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

April 8

Faulkner, John E., 33, criminal Mischief; pedestrian on prohibited roadway

Wilcox, Sedrick L., 43, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Vasquez, Cesar O., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Ford, Levondrick, 24, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; prohibited weapon; unlicensed carrying a weapon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Renfroe, Charles E., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Belrose, Christopher, 42, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Lamper, Nathan, 33, harassment

Earls, Julene M., 31, driving while intoxicated; resist arrest, search or transport

Ramirez, Hugo, 26, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Sanchez, Lillyana, 20, driving under the influence (DUI)

Perez, Cameron L., 19, evading arrest / detention (two counts); resist arrest, search or transport; fail to ID fugitive with intent; theft Class C; no driver's license (two counts); speeding; no proof of financial responsibility

Rivera, Leon, 29, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Brown, Leslie D., 60, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Jones, Wilbert J., 54, sexual assault of a child (three counts)

Thompson, Terron, 25, parole violation

White, Dillon D., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; fail to stop at designated police

Rolen, Derrick R., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; speeding (three counts)

Durham, Quentin, 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent

Welch, David W., 50, theft greater than $20 but less than $ 500 by check; speeding

Gibson, Odis M., 40, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Dunson, Tony D., 22, murder; parole violation

Calame, Matthew J., 31, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; traffic offense Class C (seven counts)

April 9

Cole, Christian, 19, burglary of vehicles (two counts)

Wylie, Eveanna A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; assault Class C – family violence; no proof of financial responsibility

Aguilera, Gabriel, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Banks, Tajuana D., 37, probation revocation – theft of property; criminal mischief

Grant, Ronnie L., 54, assault family/household member impede; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Jeffery, Lacey, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Simon, Christopher, 36, burglary of habitation

Dillard, Steven L., 37, burglary of building

Gamez, Richard, 37, fail to comply sex offender's duty to register; driving while license is invalid; expired motor vehicle registration

Guiterrez, Julian, 23, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic

Spearman, Brittnay, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding; no proof of financial responsibility

Hutchinson, Richard, 60, driving while intoxicated – 3rd (three counts)

Kelly, Tonitura, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Adams, Amy M., 31, fail to ID giving fugitive with intent

Alt, Rachael M., 37, fraud use/possess identifying info

April 10

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Hernandez, Romiro, 33, assault family/household member impede (two counts)

Alanis, Jose, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (three counts)

Alphin, Christopher, 30, public intoxication

Hart, Brian I., 39, parole violation

Moya, Miguel, 38, driving while intoxicated

Burleson, Billy H., 65, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Glass, Morgan J., 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Charles, Trevion D., 32, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

April 11

Ruff, Christopher, 49, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault causing bodily injury

Davis, Mitchell H., 29, driving while intoxicated / open

Blowers, Ethan, 21, driving while intoxicated

Antonio, Eduardo, 28, driving while intoxicated / open

Green, Jacob A., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Jones, Laquet D., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Chioma, Michael U., 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Adame, Kaylen, 26, public intoxication

Workman, Sky M., 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Loper, Kaitlyn M., 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; expired registration

Owens, Damion, 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Fugett, Austin B., 21, assault Class C – family violence; no driver's license

— Compiled by Don Hullett