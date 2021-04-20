WHS Project Graduation Senior Event needs more funds, volunteers

The Waxahachie High School Project Graduation organization is still trudging toward its goal to make the project a reality for graduating 2021 seniors on May 21.

WHS Project Graduation is an organization that holds an event on the evening of graduation day, giving seniors an opportunity to have fun in a safe environment. The senior event will be a lock-in, in celebration of their graduation.

Throughout the school year, the organization has had many fundraisers to help raise money for the project. Nicole Burnett, vice president of the project, is one of the head leaders of this event.

Currently, the project is focusing on their next fundraiser, the golf tournament.

“We’re flocking people’s yards with pink flamingos, and we’re supposed to be hosting a golf tournament April 30, but I have to make a decision this week whether or not we’ll be able to hold it or not,” Burnett said. “Now, we only have three teams registered. If we can’t get more teams registered, then we’re going to have to cancel it, unfortunately. So we’re trying to see if we can get some more teams signed up or if we're going to have to cancel.”

The organization will decide if its golf tournament will be held by the end of this week. To be profitable, they need 10 teams to participate, with four people in each team.

In addition, the project has other fundraisers going on. They are currently still selling senior shirts, Project Graduation discount cards and flocks of pink flamingos, and they have their online silent auction for a fire pit made by the FFA students.

Last week, volunteers participated in the Waxahachie Chamber banquet, helping valet park cars.

“There’s no way we’re going to hit our goal of $49,000, I think. So far we’ve made almost $15,000. I don’t think we’re going to quite reach our goal, but I’m hoping, we’re still selling project graduation cards, we’re still selling the senior t-shirt. I’m hoping we’ll make a couple more hundred on those. Same thing with the flocking. We’re going to do that up until the last week of school,” shared Burnett.

The final fundraiser will be the annual powderpuff football game. Since the game isn’t until May 17, the money will go to the cash box that will be present on graduation day at the Project Graduation event. Students will be able to win money from the cash box.

The event will take place at the Waxahachie YMCA and will have many prizes available for seniors to win.

“We’ve got $4,000 (in prizes) that we’ve purchased. Then we got probably a couple of thousand dollars worth of prizes that have been donated from companies and parents,” Burnett said.

Students will be able to swim, enjoy bounce houses, play volleyball, eat popcorn, drink from the coffee bar and enjoy a movie in the movie room.

“We’re working out to see of we can get some kind of survey sent out to the seniors to kind of get a feel of how many students are planning on attending, so we can decide how many prizes we’re going to purchase or if we need to purchase any more prizes,” explained Burnett.

The lock-in is scheduled to be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As they prepare for the senior event, Burnett also shared the desperate need for volunteers.

“We’re definitely going to be needing volunteers for the night of the event. We’re working on getting something set up to kind of have an idea of many volunteers we’re going to need. We’re definitely going to need a lot of volunteers,” Burnett said.

“This is also a time where junior (high school) parents can step in and help. Junior parents can help set up and be there when it first starts. A lot of the senior parents, obviously are going to be at graduation. It will be hard for them to get there right when it starts at 10 p.m. Junior parents can volunteer, and they’ll earn tickets for their students for next year’s event. We keep track of any junior parents that volunteer, and that puts their junior already earning tickets for next year to win prizes.”

For folks interested in participating in the golf tournament, email Cory Six @Cory_six@hotmail.com or call him at (972)-489-1617.

To participate in the online silent auction, visit https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/83577/auctions/102613/auction_items/2938856?v=1&fbclid=IwAR0jvCDyBMwEC5P5hXawDdSpiBVhGz-bdZtSWxMYxooZv-H4P-kNm97d0oI .