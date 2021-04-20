Boy Scout Troop 232 to holds rescheduled food drive April 24

Daily Light Report

This Saturday, April 24, Boy Scout Troop 232 will hold its rescheduled Food Drive at the Scout Cabin on Brown Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food drive was originally intended to be held in February but was canceled due to the snowstorm.

"We know the food drive is desperately needed but didn't feel many would be in a position to donate or it be front of mind," stated Scoutmaster Ben Rice, during the storm's presence. "We do the scouting for the food drive annually and usually send the boys out door to door, but with COVID-19, (we) felt we could better keep everyone safe. ... We planned to do a drive-thru style drive with the Scouts still involved and interacting with the community."

The troop invites all to drop off any food or canned food items to help provide food for those in need in the community.

Any questions can be directed to Rice at 817-253-9437.