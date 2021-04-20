69th Bluebonnet Trails Festival was celebrated with live music

The 69th Bluebonnet Trails Festival took place this past weekend in Ennis, from Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 18, with vendors and food trucks covering downtown.

Although Friday seemed to be a bit gloomy in the weather, the festival began at 1 p.m. after postponement. A $5 entrance fee was needed to get into the festival, with access to all the live entertainment.

Owner of local shop Scentsy, Tiffany Burns, has been a part of the festival since 2014. She had her tent up and filled with many of her waxes.

“Amazing. There’s been a lot of people, foot traffic since the doors opened,” Burns shared. “It was rainy on the first day, so I didn’t think there was going to be a whole lot of people, but there was quite a bit of traffic.”

Burns was excited to be back after last year’s cancellation.

“Just the people. Everyone is super friendly. The town is great,” Burns said.

On Friday, the beer and wine garden was accessible near the main stage, which full of live music, with the band Le Freak performing at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival began at the original time of 10 a.m., with vendors, kids activities, food trucks and more live music. Downtown was filled with many visitors and dogs, as they pranced around behind their owners.

Collins Inyang-Etim was a first-time attendee of the festival on Saturday.

“It’s my first time here. Actually, I’ve never been to Ennis before. I’m hanging out with my photography friends, so we decided to come to the festival and you know just explore,” Inyang-Etim shared.

He was in town to also take picture of the bluebonnets in bloom.

“The bluebonnets ... I always grew up seeing them, but you know like since I’m a photographer now, I’ve been a photographer for a long time, I never had the chance to do bluebonnets, and that would be a good add to my portfolio. I work with a lot of nature,” Inyang-Etim said.

The Dallas String Quartet played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m, with Infinite Journey playing at 7:30 p.m.

Lauren Ruffin, owner of local store Fern in the Wild, was present for her first festival.

“This is Fern in the Wild. We purchased this building, Interior Ideas, in July and we closed down in January, and while we remodel we wanted to come to the festival,” Ruffin said. “It’s beautiful. It’s been great. The rain probably scared people off yesterday, but everybody came out last night. So it was super fun last night, and we’re going do the same tonight (Sunday). Hang out and stay open late.”

Her best seller is her candles, she said. “They’re hand poured in New York, so they’re made in the U.S. So they’re all soy-based. They burn very clean, and our Tyler company, we’re known for that here. We're the only people who sell it in the area. They’re known for laundry detergent, so people come from all over to get that," Ruffin said.

On Sunday, the festival returned with a performance by The Spazmatics at 4:30 p.m.

Ashley Colunga, the Ennis Marketing and Communications Director, shared her pride in the celebration of the 69th Bluebonnet Trails Festival.

"We are all completely blown away with attendance! All three days were completely incredible, and we loved seeing so many families from all over making their memories in downtown Ennis and on our bluebonnet trails. The bands were top notch and drew a big crowd each night," Colunga said. "Many of our vendors sold out or had to make numerous trips to restock inventory. One of our longtime vendors said this was his best festival yet."

About 35,000 people attended the festival over the three-day event, with 12 food vendors offering items ranging from corn dogs to gourmet french fries. Food also included tacos, funnel cakes, hot dogs and more.

Although the festival is over, the bluebonnets will still be blooming until the end of April throughout the mapped trails. Visitors are more than welcome to visit the fields covered in the famed Texas flower.

To look at each trail, visit https://www.bluebonnettrail.org .