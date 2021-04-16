Rotary Club invites community members to become flag subscribers

Flag season is back with the Rotary Club of Waxahachie, where folks can sign up to be a Rotary Club of Waxahachie flag subscriber.

As a subscriber, people will receive an American Flag five times a year.

“We’ll put them up five times this year: for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day / 9/11 and Veterans Day. We try to put them up for like a week at the time. We won’t know exact dates until we get a little bit closer," said Melissa Chapman, flag chairperson.

The Rotary Club has been taking part in the program for more than 15 years. It is used as a fundraiser to aid the Rotary and its involvement with programs in the community.

“We don’t even have any other fundraisers right now. The flag program has been so good to us," Chapman said. "We put up about 1,300 flags last year.”

Currently, the program has 1,279 subscribers for a total of 1,600 flags. Although the club doesn't really have an exact goal of amount of flags they want to put up this year, they just want to have as many as they can for the city.

"All of the funds raised stay in Waxahachie for our local projects. We’ve done a lot of beautification in the city this year, and we just want to keep continuing to do our good," Chapman said.

The Rotary Club has partnered with various local organizations and schools in Waxahachie.

“We partner with the Texas wheelchair foundation to build ramps for those who need them. They have so far built 140 ramps. They do that to no cost for the homeowner. We have a lot of veterans we build ramps for. We do 20,000 a year in scholarships to Waxahachie High School and Global High and Navarro. We just awarded those for this year," Chapman said. "We’ve made donations to First Look Pregnancy Center, Texas Baptist Home, Boy Scout troops. We sponsor Scout Troop 232. We also have 10 scout troops in town that put out flags, so we pay them. That’s fundraising for them. We pay those troops to do flag routes, and we have about 12 scout troops that participate with us.”

To become a flag subscriber, the fee is $45. Folks can sign up at https://app.helpingwithflags.com/Rotary_Club_Waxahachie .

Any questions may be directed to Chapman at (972) 351-1750, or via email at mballard@townsquaretitle.com .