Waxahachie High School held its annual plant sale, sold out within hours.

On Thursday, April 8, the Waxahachie High School Horticulture Program held its annual plant sale, selling out within the first two hours.

Originally, the plant sale was supposed to be held through Saturday, but they were unable to continue due to such high demand.

“Usually we do a three-day sale. We sell the same amount of plants every year, and at last, I think the freeze might have played a role in people coming out. People haven’t been out in so long, but they came out in huge numbers to support their kids and they sold out, which is amazing,” shared Jeanette Middleton, the agriculture teacher.

The students begin the year with donor plants, or mother plants, which they take cuttings from and fill the greenhouse.

Of those plants, more than a thousand filled the greenhouse and were sold on Thursday, according to Middleton.

“We had people lined up down the parking lot, trying to get in,” Middleton said.

The sale consisted of a range of plant options, from succulents to flowering annuals and perennials.

In Middleton’s 13 years with WHS, the plant sale has been in effect and even years prior to her time there.

Middleton has a class of students who are a part of her greenhouse and horticulture class who are involved in the plant sale. This class is primarily made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors.

“It will be ninth through 12th this upcoming year because this is our first year we had our eighth grade. So things will shift a little bit so that ninth-graders can be in that class as well,” Middleton said,

The class posted fliers and relayed the message through social media that the plants had sold out far sooner than expected.

“We usually sell a good bit on Thursday and Friday, but most people are still at work, so it’s kind of hit or miss on those days depending on the year. Usually we sell out around Saturday around 11 a.m.," Middleton shared. "So it was kind of one of those things where we were shocked. The kids were planning on being there Friday and Saturday, but when people came, it was just nonstop sales for the first two hours. Then it was gone."

The money from the plant sale goes directly to the WHS Horticulture Program and is used to purchase needed supplies and materials for the students to continue growing and experiencing hands-on learning in these classes.

"It helps to supplement our classroom budget and allows the students the chance to experience what it takes to run a small business. In short, it goes towards our students learning," Middleton said.