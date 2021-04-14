Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 29-April 4

Waxahachie Daily Light

March 29

Garrett, Donald J., 60, assault family/household member

Trillo, David, 61, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Hernandez, Jesus, 19, assault peace officer/judge; assault of a pregnant person

Garcia, Alfredo J., 45, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; duty on striking fixture/highway

Fortenberry, James, 55, false report to police officer; duty on striking fixture/highway

Sam, Genevieve N., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Sparks, Robert B., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Zelaya, Franklin J., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Gilbert, Jammy L., 49, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Cleaver, Toni Y., 37, speeding (two counts)

Banks, Jerry, 59, indecency with a child - sexual contact

Wofford, Gene A., 54, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Culp, Arrius L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

March 30

Roberts, Brandon O., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

King, Keadre, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia

Davis, Robert, 34, parole violation

Newsom, Gavin M., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Nix, Ian, 24, duty on striking fixture/highway; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Cunningham, Jacob, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Martinez, Beny M., 26, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Walker, Christopher, 28, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Trujillo, Dahlas, 18, robbery; criminal trespass; no driver's license; speeding above 10%

Shearer, Lynann I., 50, public intoxication

Bice, Blake E., 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Pearson, Jordan, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Garza, Jimmy, 45, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Jimenez, Avery Z., 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Carillo, Andrew A., 25, parole violation

Shipman, Ethan I., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding – 15 miles or over

March 31

Dunham, Danielle N., 29, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

Byrd, Joshua B., 41, parole violation – assault causing bodily injury

Abdulhadi, Jalal M., 22, pedestrian entering path of vehicle

Moody, Herman B., 28, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram (two counts); parole violation - Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 1 gram; parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; burglary of habitation

Perez, John M., 37, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Pierce, Lucas R., 39, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Carrington, Michael, 45, burglary of a building; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Olsen, Yorel V., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (four counts); evading arrest/detention; fail to ID fugitive intent; criminal trespass; tamper fabricated physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $ 2,500 (five counts); robbery; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram.

Mouzakis, Cathleen, 51, forgery of a financial instrument

April 1

Comfort, Christopher 42, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; money laundering greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Garza, Amanda L., 46, continuous violence against

Gonzalez, Abiram, 24, parole violation

Mendoza, Debra, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Tyree, Dylan C., 18, assault causing bodily injury

Castro, Andy R., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts); fail to ID fugitive with intent; driver not using a seat belt; robbery; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent; credit card or debit card abuse; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Strickland, Alexander, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; no insurance (two counts)

Howard, Kendale L., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no proof of financial responsibility (three counts)

Armstrong, Charles, 28, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Smith, Scott B., 46, indecent assault

McMurray, Braxton, 32, parole violation – intoxication assault with a vehicle

Sanchez, Manuel R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent

Vasquez, Sergio, 18, resist arrest, search or transport; use of sidewalk

Turley, Dawson, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

April 2

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Johnson, Kevin, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent

Nunez, Francisco J., 49, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Smith, Daniel E., 32, criminal trespass

Conner, Agina, 42, driving while intoxicated / open container; no driver's license when unlicensed; operate vehicle displaying UNA

Gomez, Michael, 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Taylor, Bryan K., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Moore, Andre L., 46, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Davis, Zenobia R., 40, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

Dennison, Adrian, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; fraud use/possess ID information

Donald, Andrew, 37, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

April 3

Diaz, Omar I., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding 72/40 (two counts); fail to appear county civil; open container; minor in possession of alcohol

McQueen, Kenyon, 20, assault family/ household member impede; unlicensed carrying weapon; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury

Mattox, Anthony J., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Gomez, Jose, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Duvall, Joseph, 38, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Volentine, Jeremy, 20, unlawful disclosure or promotion

Butler, Cassie L., 33, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (three counts); manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 or 4 less than 28 grams; animal control at large; traffic offense –

Class C; fail to control speeding; failure to appear

Castillo, Karen A., 29, assault causing bodily injury

Lopez, Joel, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Urquidi, Phillip, 45, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Wiese, Jaedin, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest detention whit a vehicle; obstruction or retaliation

Peoples, Jamari L., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Fuentes, Esequiel, 34, false drug test falsification; driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction

April 4

Riley, John E., 53, driving while intoxicated

Snowden, Jessie R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Guerrero, Roberto, 37, driving while intoxicated

Luna, Aron, 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Lilly, William, 32, public intoxication

Hernandez, Ricardo, 39, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Vaughn, Phillip L., 34, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 1 gram

Perez, Elizabeth S., 36, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Ingram, Jacob T., 18, public intoxication

Bernal, Jorge J., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Moya, Cynthia G., 43, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Watson, Darrell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Murphy, Brandy, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Griffin, Jonathan, 24, duty on striking unattended vehicle; criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Teno, Jose C., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

— Compiled by Don Hullett