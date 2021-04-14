Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 29-April 4
March 29
Garrett, Donald J., 60, assault family/household member
Trillo, David, 61, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Hernandez, Jesus, 19, assault peace officer/judge; assault of a pregnant person
Garcia, Alfredo J., 45, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; duty on striking fixture/highway
Fortenberry, James, 55, false report to police officer; duty on striking fixture/highway
Sam, Genevieve N., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Sparks, Robert B., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Zelaya, Franklin J., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Gilbert, Jammy L., 49, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Cleaver, Toni Y., 37, speeding (two counts)
Banks, Jerry, 59, indecency with a child - sexual contact
Wofford, Gene A., 54, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Culp, Arrius L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
March 30
Roberts, Brandon O., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
King, Keadre, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia
Davis, Robert, 34, parole violation
Newsom, Gavin M., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Nix, Ian, 24, duty on striking fixture/highway; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Cunningham, Jacob, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Martinez, Beny M., 26, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Walker, Christopher, 28, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Trujillo, Dahlas, 18, robbery; criminal trespass; no driver's license; speeding above 10%
Shearer, Lynann I., 50, public intoxication
Bice, Blake E., 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Pearson, Jordan, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Garza, Jimmy, 45, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jimenez, Avery Z., 19, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Carillo, Andrew A., 25, parole violation
Shipman, Ethan I., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; speeding – 15 miles or over
March 31
Dunham, Danielle N., 29, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
Byrd, Joshua B., 41, parole violation – assault causing bodily injury
Abdulhadi, Jalal M., 22, pedestrian entering path of vehicle
Moody, Herman B., 28, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram (two counts); parole violation - Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 1 gram; parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; burglary of habitation
Perez, John M., 37, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Pierce, Lucas R., 39, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Carrington, Michael, 45, burglary of a building; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Olsen, Yorel V., 46, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (four counts); evading arrest/detention; fail to ID fugitive intent; criminal trespass; tamper fabricated physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $ 2,500 (five counts); robbery; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram.
Mouzakis, Cathleen, 51, forgery of a financial instrument
April 1
Comfort, Christopher 42, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; money laundering greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Garza, Amanda L., 46, continuous violence against
Gonzalez, Abiram, 24, parole violation
Mendoza, Debra, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Tyree, Dylan C., 18, assault causing bodily injury
Castro, Andy R., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts); fail to ID fugitive with intent; driver not using a seat belt; robbery; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent; credit card or debit card abuse; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Strickland, Alexander, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; no insurance (two counts)
Howard, Kendale L., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; no proof of financial responsibility (three counts)
Armstrong, Charles, 28, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Smith, Scott B., 46, indecent assault
McMurray, Braxton, 32, parole violation – intoxication assault with a vehicle
Sanchez, Manuel R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent
Vasquez, Sergio, 18, resist arrest, search or transport; use of sidewalk
Turley, Dawson, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
April 2
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Johnson, Kevin, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tamper / fabricate physical evidence with intent
Nunez, Francisco J., 49, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Smith, Daniel E., 32, criminal trespass
Conner, Agina, 42, driving while intoxicated / open container; no driver's license when unlicensed; operate vehicle displaying UNA
Gomez, Michael, 34, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Taylor, Bryan K., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Moore, Andre L., 46, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Davis, Zenobia R., 40, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
Dennison, Adrian, 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 gram but less than 200 grams; fraud use/possess ID information
Donald, Andrew, 37, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
April 3
Diaz, Omar I., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding 72/40 (two counts); fail to appear county civil; open container; minor in possession of alcohol
McQueen, Kenyon, 20, assault family/ household member impede; unlicensed carrying weapon; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury
Mattox, Anthony J., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Gomez, Jose, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Duvall, Joseph, 38, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Volentine, Jeremy, 20, unlawful disclosure or promotion
Butler, Cassie L., 33, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (three counts); manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 or 4 less than 28 grams; animal control at large; traffic offense –
Class C; fail to control speeding; failure to appear
Castillo, Karen A., 29, assault causing bodily injury
Lopez, Joel, 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Urquidi, Phillip, 45, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Wiese, Jaedin, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest detention whit a vehicle; obstruction or retaliation
Peoples, Jamari L., 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Fuentes, Esequiel, 34, false drug test falsification; driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction
April 4
Riley, John E., 53, driving while intoxicated
Snowden, Jessie R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Guerrero, Roberto, 37, driving while intoxicated
Luna, Aron, 42, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Lilly, William, 32, public intoxication
Hernandez, Ricardo, 39, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Vaughn, Phillip L., 34, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 1 gram
Perez, Elizabeth S., 36, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Ingram, Jacob T., 18, public intoxication
Bernal, Jorge J., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Moya, Cynthia G., 43, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Watson, Darrell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Murphy, Brandy, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Griffin, Jonathan, 24, duty on striking unattended vehicle; criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Teno, Jose C., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
— Compiled by Don Hullett