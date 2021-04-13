More than 50 businesses were in attendance at Ellis County Market

The first ever Ellis County Market was held on Saturday, April 10, as the four chambers from Waxahachie, Ennis, Red Oak and Midlothian hosted more than 50 businesses in attendance.

The business expo took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ellis County Youth Expo Building. The market consisted of businesses throughout the Ellis County area, ranging from clothing stores to exercise facilities. The market also was filled with many food options for people to sit down and enjoy.

Waxahachie resident Jillian Alexander came to showcase her new business, Dandy Lion Apparel, which is filled with a variety of clothes for baby boys and girls.

"Honestly, I probably started at the worst time ever. Last July when the COVID hit, I kind of thought about it, 'I feel like there's a need for this', and I felt like God was like, 'You know what, you can do this. This is the right time.' I had a lot of support from my family and friends," Alexander shared. "It's been really good and really successful. I've learned a lot. I've always been interested in fashion. I have two boys, so I started this because it's so hard to find boy clothes. As I started this business, even as a business owner trying to find styled clothes for boys is hard. So let's start making it."

Alexander bought a sewing machine and began her journey.

"I started making a few things, and so now people will ask me for custom orders, like birthdays or if they want family pictures. So now I started making a few items, and people love it," she said.

With every purchase made at Dandy Lion Apparel, a portion of the proceeds is gifted to local families in the NICU.

"I like to give back to the community. So with our donations to the NICU, I also like to be a part of the community. Knowing your clientele, people that you live and work with. I like to know who my people are," Alexander said.

Visit https://dandylionapparel.com/ or @dandylionapparel on Facebook for more information.

Tamonya Chambers, another resident of Waxahachie, came out to the market and had her booth, Chambers Creative Designs, set up in between many others.

"I got started by the purchase of our new home. It started with me making a welcome sign in my home. Then I asked my friends to let me be their guinea pigs, and it kind of went from there," Chambers said.

She began her business back in June 2020. Chambers is a fourth-grade reading teacher.

Chambers found out about the event by going on Google and searching market fairs, and the Ellis County Market came up, she said. At around noon, Chambers had her third sale. She gave out many of her business cards throughout the day. Her website is https://chamberscreativedesigns.com/ .

AmeriLife was one of many groups also present. James Howard, branch leader of the business, shared about his company.

"I'm actually a member of the Lions Club in Midlothian, and a good friend of theirs actually told me about it. I was actually able to get in on the last minute," Howard said. "In AmeriLife, we actually work with a lot of seniors in our community and show them how their Medicare works. A lot of them don't know how their card A works, how their Card B works. So I break all of that stuff down for them."

The business has clients from 14 days old up into their 80s.

"We make sure they're covered with all their medications and make sure that their doctors are covered. Most importantly, when they retire they want to make sure their money actually outlives them," Howard said.

Learn more about AmeriLife, visit https://amerilife.com/ .