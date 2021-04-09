Hope Clinic inches toward its campaign goal

In March, the Hope Clinic Board of Directors approved a $6 million capital campaign to build a new 26,000-square-foot medical facility and recently received their first couple of donations.

Hope Clinic has been serving the Ellis County community for more than 20 years.

“Hope Clinic provides comprehensive health care services for the entire family in Ellis County. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, sliding fee discounts are offered to the uninsured and underserved and patients are seen regardless of income status or ability to pay," according to a news release from the clinic.

This campaign launched in response to the growing need in the county for healthcare services, officials said.

“The board approved it,” said Barbara Clark, CEO of Hope Clinic. “We’ve run out of space. The way the county is growing, we just need more space to care for our patients and there’s just been exponential growth and we look for that for the next 10 years. We had the land donated by the city and we’re just trying to raise some money to get our building started and built.”

In 2019, Hope Clinic conducted 28,322 visits with 8,747 patients from Ellis, Navarro, Dallas, Johnson, Hill, Kaufman and Tarrant counties.

For 2021, the clinic is expecting to have 8,500 patients.

“We went down last year. We’ve been climbing every year. We went down last year so our prediction had been 8,500 for the end of 2021," Clark said. "It’s just kind of taken us a while for people to get back. By the time we get into the building, we’re looking for 10,000. I think we’ll be at 10,000 but we just don’t have the space for it right now."

The current 8,000-square-foot clinic is located on East Jefferson Street and includes two buildings. The new building will allow the clinic to triple in size.

Currently, each closet and available space is being utilized by office staff. The clinic’s call center was moved across the street to a house the organization leases to help make room in the facility, officials said.

The campaign began with donations from local entities. The city of Waxahachie donated the land for the new building on Coleman Street, north of the police station.

Additionally, the Waxahachie Foundation gave the campaign a $50,000 gift and the Waxahachie Rotary Club contributed $2,500.

According to Clark, an anonymous donor also recently surprised the organization with a gift of more than $400,000.

The campaign has only been active for a month and is inching toward its goal.

As the campaign continues, the clinic will move forward with the launch of the campaign by establishing a Campaign Committee of volunteers to help lead the campaign, officials s

Additionally, the campaign is establishing a large grant-writing program, hiring additional fundraising staff and soliciting corporate, organizational, church and individual donors and offerings.

To give to Hope Clinic or learn more about the campaign, visit https://call4hope.org/ .