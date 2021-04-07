Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 22-28

Waxahachie Daily Light

March 22

Enis, Ethan, 20, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Merriweather, John, 28, assault causing bodily injury

Escobar, Nanci, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Davis, Albert C., 25, criminal trespass

Davis, Donovan, 36, parole violation – unauthorized use of vehicle

Banks, Janorris A., 37, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Vasquez, Sabino, 43, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public intoxication (six counts); driving while license is invalid (two counts); littering; drunkenness; expired motor vehicle registration

Ward, Scott A., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Dees, Evan H., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

March 23

Smith, Mason D., 20, speeding (two counts); drove on improved shoulder; failure to appear

Johnson, Lynette L., 53, assault causing bodily injury

Rico, Nathan R., 28, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Woodruff, Carl R., 28, driving while intoxicated

Bisbing, Richard A., 60, possession of child pornography (five counts)

March 24

Burns, John E., 39, assault family/household member impede; harassment (two counts)

Newton, Beverly A., 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Miller, William J., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sherrod, Wilford O., 54, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

McGinley, Seth, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Dorn, Jonathan E., 45, false drug test falsification; open container

Semenoff, Amir, 70, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Martinez, Michelle, 44, driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

March 25

Arriaga, Jonathan, 27, public intoxication

Sibley, Sam C., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Allred, Coty W., 31, driving while license is invalid

Carpenter, Cassidy, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; special programs detainer

Palmer, Darquatis, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Meyers, Kenneth C., 33, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Boyd, Laterrian, 19, assault causing bodily injury

Aguilar, Rogeilo R., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Hanks, Darrin B., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Arreola, Gamaliel, 54, driving while intoxicated

Gomez, Juan A., 33, sexual abuse of a child - continuous

Medina, Abel E., 46, assault causing bodily injury

Stacy, Steven A., 60, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

March 26

Briston, Aidan, 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Diaz, Adam, 17, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram

Landeros, Daniel, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Salazar, Oscar O., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Garcia, Oscar J., 42, public intoxication

Delossantos, Jamie, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no proof of financial responsibility

Godbey, Laci E., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Diaz, Alejandrino, 58, assault causing bodily injury

Walden, Timothy P., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Coleman, Deneatra, 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Morton, Angela P., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Harvey, Melinda P., 48, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Manton, Jessica L., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Perez, Alexis, 21, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Swearingen, Dakota, 18, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hernandez, Luis A., 26, aggravated robbery; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Miller, Erica Y., 43, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest, search or transport; injury to a child/elderly or disabled

March 27

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Beavers, William M., 41, assault causing bodily injury

Perez, Tiffany N., 29, assault Class C; health and safety violation Class C

Kleist, Andrea C., 42, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Goss, Justin, 24, driving while intoxicated

Skinner, Charles W., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Jimerson, Arlee T., 28, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Torres, Oscar A., 18, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Gomez, Lorenzo A., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Rivera, Aaron, 37, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Arroyo, Diego, 27, assault family/household member impede; assault causing bodily injury

Robertson, Charles, 27, parole violation; assault causing bodily injury; fail to display or improperly; no driver's license

March 28

Gaod, Garrett A., 22, driving while intoxicated/open; possession of drug paraphernalia

Reyes, Alberto, 34, assault causing bodily injury (two counts); assault family/household member impede

Washington, Anthony, 52, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; driving while

intoxicated/open

Jones, Cortez M., 25, unauthorized use of vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon

Mays, JP, 44, driving while intoxicated

Smith, Thaddeus R., 22, possession of a dangerous drug; unlicensed carrying weapon

Dixon, Larontae L., 19, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

— compiled by Don Hullett