Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of March 22-28
March 22
Enis, Ethan, 20, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Merriweather, John, 28, assault causing bodily injury
Escobar, Nanci, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Davis, Albert C., 25, criminal trespass
Davis, Donovan, 36, parole violation – unauthorized use of vehicle
Banks, Janorris A., 37, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Vasquez, Sabino, 43, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Hobart, Caleb P., 36, public intoxication (six counts); driving while license is invalid (two counts); littering; drunkenness; expired motor vehicle registration
Ward, Scott A., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Dees, Evan H., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
March 23
Smith, Mason D., 20, speeding (two counts); drove on improved shoulder; failure to appear
Johnson, Lynette L., 53, assault causing bodily injury
Rico, Nathan R., 28, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Woodruff, Carl R., 28, driving while intoxicated
Bisbing, Richard A., 60, possession of child pornography (five counts)
March 24
Burns, John E., 39, assault family/household member impede; harassment (two counts)
Newton, Beverly A., 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Miller, William J., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sherrod, Wilford O., 54, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
McGinley, Seth, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Dorn, Jonathan E., 45, false drug test falsification; open container
Semenoff, Amir, 70, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Martinez, Michelle, 44, driving while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
March 25
Arriaga, Jonathan, 27, public intoxication
Sibley, Sam C., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Allred, Coty W., 31, driving while license is invalid
Carpenter, Cassidy, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; special programs detainer
Palmer, Darquatis, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Meyers, Kenneth C., 33, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Boyd, Laterrian, 19, assault causing bodily injury
Aguilar, Rogeilo R., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Hanks, Darrin B., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Arreola, Gamaliel, 54, driving while intoxicated
Gomez, Juan A., 33, sexual abuse of a child - continuous
Medina, Abel E., 46, assault causing bodily injury
Stacy, Steven A., 60, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
March 26
Briston, Aidan, 23, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Diaz, Adam, 17, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram
Landeros, Daniel, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Salazar, Oscar O., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Garcia, Oscar J., 42, public intoxication
Delossantos, Jamie, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no proof of financial responsibility
Godbey, Laci E., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Diaz, Alejandrino, 58, assault causing bodily injury
Walden, Timothy P., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Coleman, Deneatra, 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Morton, Angela P., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Harvey, Melinda P., 48, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Manton, Jessica L., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Perez, Alexis, 21, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Swearingen, Dakota, 18, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hernandez, Luis A., 26, aggravated robbery; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Miller, Erica Y., 43, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request for assistance; resist arrest, search or transport; injury to a child/elderly or disabled
March 27
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Beavers, William M., 41, assault causing bodily injury
Perez, Tiffany N., 29, assault Class C; health and safety violation Class C
Kleist, Andrea C., 42, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Goss, Justin, 24, driving while intoxicated
Skinner, Charles W., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Jimerson, Arlee T., 28, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Torres, Oscar A., 18, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Gomez, Lorenzo A., 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Rivera, Aaron, 37, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Arroyo, Diego, 27, assault family/household member impede; assault causing bodily injury
Robertson, Charles, 27, parole violation; assault causing bodily injury; fail to display or improperly; no driver's license
March 28
Gaod, Garrett A., 22, driving while intoxicated/open; possession of drug paraphernalia
Reyes, Alberto, 34, assault causing bodily injury (two counts); assault family/household member impede
Washington, Anthony, 52, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; driving while
intoxicated/open
Jones, Cortez M., 25, unauthorized use of vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon
Mays, JP, 44, driving while intoxicated
Smith, Thaddeus R., 22, possession of a dangerous drug; unlicensed carrying weapon
Dixon, Larontae L., 19, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
