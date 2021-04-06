WHS Charmers finish the season with mega-awards

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The award-winning Cherokee Charmers brought home numerous prestigious titles at their final competition of the season, the ADTS Nationals (American Dance/ Drill Team) event held at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington on Saturday, March 27.

Director of the group, Mrs. Erica Pointer-Wilcox says, “I am immensely proud of the hard

work that the 58th Charmer Line has put in this year. They never allowed any of the obstacles thrown their way to get them down. They started the year with the end in mind, and remained positive throughout this year of ever-changing circumstances. Proud is really an understatement for this team. They stepped up to the challenge, and poured their heart and soul into being successful in this competition season."

Pointer-Wilcox said The team motto going into competition was, "Find a reason, not an excuse" (#farnae). She continued, “I send a heartfelt thank you to all of the parent volunteers, parents who donated snacks, the parents who assisted making the snack bags, those who decorated the bus, and the booster club for all of your help during our competition season. I sincerely appreciate each of you. We enjoyed all of the surprises this year.”

Charmers Captain for the year, Ellinor Bearden, captured another “Division I” rating for her solo routine at the competition last Saturday. Below are the other team awards:

ADTS Nationals Competition Awards

Officer Awards

- Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence (Score of a 93 or above from each judge on each routine)

- 4th runner up national champion medium division officer jazz

- 1st runner up national champion medium division officer novelty

- 3rd runner up national champion medium division officer lyrical

- Winner: National champion medium division officer hip-hop

- WOW Award for officer Hip-Hop (only four teams selected)

- 1st runner up National Champion Officers medium division

- 6th place Best of the Best 2021 National Officers

Elite Team Awards

- Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence (Score of a 93 or above from each judge on each routine)

- 1st runner up national champion elite team division kick

- Winner: National champion elite team division pom

- 1st runner up national champion elite team division hip-hop

- 5th place academic champions

- 2nd runner up national champion elite team division