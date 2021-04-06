Weyand family opens bakeshop - just like their son would have wanted it.

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Last year was a tumultuously hard year for everyone, but the Weyand family experienced one of those losses that are almost too much to bear.

David and Julie Weyand lost their youngest child, an outgoing and adventurous young man, Adam Weyand, at the age of 27. He died in a horrific car crash at the hands of a drunk driver last Aug. 2 along Highway 67 in Midlothian. Since then, the family has been

grieving in the best way they know how – by trusting Jesus to guide them through these saddest of times. However, this resilient and dedicated family seems to have a godly plan to help conquer their grief, in five different ways.

So, what did this group do to honor their son’s/brother’s memory in such a tremendous way? They took a leap of faith.

The past couple of years, the Weyands had began following their dream to build a family bakery, and Adam was one of the chief proponents of it. Adam had already mapped out their business plan, and he was set to take the reins of handling the marketing and bookkeeping aspect of the bakeshop venture. After majoring in business at Tarleton State University in 2015, he was raring to go.

Last month, the family moved forward with their plans through the strength of support from their extended family, friends and their local community of Ovilla. The result: Tiverton Bakeshop opened its doors for business on Friday, March 26, at 7 a.m. at 839 E. Main St., at the corner of Ovilla Road and East Main, near the campus of Ovilla Christian School.

The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially welcome the “Tiverton Bakeshop to their part of Ellis County”. Interesting fact: The name “Tiverton” is the street name where young Julie Weyand grew up, and this is the street she was living on when she made her major decision to become a Christian.

Faith that drives them on

David and Julie Weyand live on the dividing line between the cities of Ovilla and Waxahachie. Their daughter, Ashley (Weyand) Sanders, and her family live in Red Oak.

All are only about five minutes away from their homes to the new bakeshop. But everyone seems to meet in the middle on Sundays when they travel to their home-based place of worship, Stonegate Church in Midlothian. The family's pastor, Rodney Hobbs, has been a great source of solace over the past seven months. He was on hand at the opening to support the family and to also pray over the success of their new business. He led them in a special prayer for the shop and their community. Ashley says, “We are determined to heal, become stronger and be a source of grace and love for others experiencing similar loss or pain. Adam was a wonderful brother, and his memories will be cherished because of the way he lived his life to the loudest and fullest extent. He definitely provided irreplaceable joy and love.”

Ashley continues, “I think Adam would be so proud that our family didn’t dissolve into their grief, but instead, we faced it and used it as motivation to turn our dreams into reality. ... We don’t have a guaranteed amount of time here on earth. It’s one thing for us to talk about dreams and what-ifs, but in reality we only have today. So, we decided – why wait? Why not go after something we’ve always wanted?”

Family, friends are keys to success

The endeavor has been a full Weyand family family effort. The bigger players are mother Julie, who does the majority of the baking; sister Ashley, who manages the shop and serves the food and oversees the cash register and sales; and father David, who runs errands, helps sweep and cleans, brings his wife and daughter dinner sometimes, and basically does whatever is needed.

Julie and her mother come from a long line of great bakers. Ashley says of her family’s skills in the kitchen, “Their homes were always filled with sweet smells and traditional memories. Most of my childhood memories involve being in the kitchen. My Mom’s and Grams’ love language is 100 percent about servant hood. They show love by baking and helping others. This is a great legacy that we want to carry on as a family of faith.”

In addition, other assistance to jump-start their venture has come from grandparents, brother Andrew as well as his girlfriend and her entire family.

Many have stepped in to help the Weyands get their bakeshop effort off the ground. To mention a few: Adam’s former roommate, a host of Adam’s closest friends, and even their landlord has been involved – whom the Weyand family has known for 20 years.

The community of Ovilla has also pitched in to offer support. The family has had deep ties to this close-knit town for more than 20 years. Julie taught and served on the staff at Ovilla Christian School for more than a dozen years. Son Adam graduated from high school there, and after his untimely passing, his graduating class commissioned a specially made bench out by the baseball fields, as Adam was an avid baseball/ softball player.

Fun – just like Adam would have wanted it

The following quotes were taken directly from Adam’s obituary and explained his vivid outgoing personality and zest for life: “Adam was completely passionate about life spilling over into all things sports-related and fun. He dearly loved his friends and his softball family. And most importantly, this young man also had a strong conviction of his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Ashley states with a grin, “Adam had such a strong vision and belief in the baking business, but he was definitely not skilled in the kitchen. A self-proclaimed 'chicken and fries' kind-of-guy, he genuinely loved to eat, but offered zero assistance in the preparation of food!”

The following item was also listed in his obituary: “The family requests memorials be made to https://www.timeministries.org/dominican-republic with funds donated in Adam's name, earmarked for the sports department; or to Stonegate Church, in Adam's name, and the donations will be used to fund a charity that represents Adam's passions”.

Popular food – and a place to gather

Now, to honor the late Adam Weyand, the family is sharing all sorts of tasty sweets with the folks in and around Ovilla and beyond. The bakeshop will be featuring mini- and full-size cheesecakes with a variety of flavors and toppings, as these seem to be Julie Weyand’s crowning baking glory. They also will be offering regular cakes, cookies, cupcakes, brownies and other sweet specialties.

Julie states, “Truthfully, we wanted something that was a little different, so we took most of our inspiration from European-style cafes and bakeries. So far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We definitely want to provide delicious food along with custom orders, but more importantly, we want to be a comfortable place where the community can come and gather. We are all about meeting people where they are and supporting them through whatever they’re going through. We are hoping this effort will also become a sort of ministry so we can help others in our community”.

Ashley remarks, “If our future is any indication of our first day in business, then we are off to a rip-roaring success – with God blessing us all the way!

On Day One, Friday, March 26, "We had no clue what to expect or what the response would be," Ashley said. "We were blown away! We had people show up almost an hour before we were set to open at 7 in the morning. As a special surprise, some of the teachers and staff from Ovilla Christian School next door came extra-early so they could be our very first customers at our opening.”

She continues, “We thought we had prepped enough baked goods to last us through Saturday, and maybe just take anything extra to church on Sunday. No such chance – we sold out three hours before we had planned to close for the day on Friday. In fact, we had to post a sign and turn people away! It was the coolest, most unexpected, thrilling day. We couldn’t have imagined a better grand opening!"

Everyone that came was so excited and couldn’t have been more encouraging. According to mother Julie, “I am so excited that Tiverton is now a reality and I know Adam would be overjoyed, too. Every decision that was made leading up to opening day was with him in mind. He had a business plan mapped out for us. We know that our days are numbered by God. Adam is now with our great God in heaven. But, until we are reunited, we will use the bakeshop as a place for the community to feel loved and cared for”.

For more information about Tiverton Bakeshop, please contact the Weyand family on Facebook at: facebook.com/tivertonbakeshop or by Instagram @tivertonbakeshop.