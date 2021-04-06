ROISD holds ribbon cutting for new Agriculture Facility

Daily Light Report

(RED OAK, TX) — On April 7, Red Oak ISD will hold an official ribbon cutting for its new ROISD Agriculture Science Project Center at 5:30 p.m.

The new facility is a 14,600 sq. ft. building with dedicated pens for sheep, goats, and swine as well as cattle.

According to a news release, the modular pens allow for flexibility based on the annual needs (projects) and space to groom and prepare animals for shows and grooming. The facility also includes climate-controlled storage and multi-purpose meeting space as well as offices and restrooms.

The facility will be used primarily by students in Future Farmers of America (FFA), a program that has more than 300 students involved at Red Oak High School.

“The new facility is helping me better prepare for shows; to not be so nervous since the ring is like a full ring at any major show,” said Abby Ruiz, FFA President.

The students in the program have access to the facility for animal care beyond school hours and are often there early in the morning and later in the day washing, walking, feeding, and caring for their projects.

“It's an amazing feeling to know that the community and the district saw a need for the new facility and that they value what these kids do, and this is something these kids can do for the rest of their lives,” added Adam Robinson, ROHS Ag Instructor.

The facility is located at 351 Bells Chapel Rd., designed by Corgan Architects and completed by Princeton Construction at a cost of $2.3 million. It was made possible by funds from the land/facility/asset swap with the City of Red Oak who acquired the Live Oak complex for city growth.

In addition, the three former ag barns on the west side of the stadium are being renovated by the district for use by the Support Services Department.