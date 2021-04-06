First customer celebration weekend hosted by Old Town Village Antiques & Uniques

The Old Town Village Antiques & Uniques shop, located at 307 S. Rogers St. in Waxahachie, will host a customer celebration weekend beginning April 10.

Glynda Polk, owner of the three-floor antique mall, is grateful for how the customers have supported the shop through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With everything that's gone on within the last year, with the COVID and all that, our customers have kept us afloat, and we are doing a customer appreciation weekend next weekend," Polk said.

On Saturday, April 10, the celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, April 11, the celebration will be from 12-6 p.m.

"We've never done this before, but we're going to have refreshments and drawings, and all of the dealers are going to have sales for the customers," Polk said.

Visit their Facebook page, @Old Town Village Antiques & Uniques for more information.