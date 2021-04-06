Waxahachie is now home of a 'Senior Helpers' facility.

On March 29, a new facility of ‘Senior Helpers’ opened in Waxahachie, with local Red Oak residents Leo and Jas Williams leading the business.

Senior Helpers is one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, according to a news release. The Waxahachie location is now the 19th facility in Texas.

The franchise owners came into the business after their own family losses to Alzheimer's and an urge to help better the industry.

“Well I recently lost my grandma, who suffered with Alzheimer's, and she was like the head of the household. Not being able to be near her, during that time because of COVID, it just sparked something to needing to help those families that are in that type of situation. I know Leo’s grandmother also suffered from Alzheimer’s,” shared Jas.

Jas has a background in the medical field, totaling more than 10 years, from being a registered nurse to a nurse practitioner.

“Senior Helpers is about making a better quality of life for the elderly. Not just focusing on what they can’t do, but more so focusing on what they can ... and just making it overall to help their extended life expectancy,” Jas said. “We moreso focus on the families that need help in-home, but some families do need that extra support if they are in a nursing home or assisted living, so it is offered in those types of facilities as well.”

Although the facility is technically opened, the duo has yet to have an official grand opening.

“Being able to see our clients have a smile on their face when they were going to see a friend who lives across town and they weren’t able to go, but we came in and we were able to transport them across town to see a friend that they hadn’t seen in a while, just to see the smile on their face ... that’s what we enjoy,” Leo said.

The goal is to hire at least 120 caregivers for the year. The caregivers will be trained in such ailments as Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson’s disease care, like the other Senior Helpers locations.

“Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson’s is something that families do kind of struggle with, so having us with our trained caregivers in those illnesses, it just offers to me more help for those. It’s a little different than other in-home care services may offer,” Jas said.

According to Leo, there are at least 300 to 400 people whom Senior Helpers could potentially serve in Ellis County.

“This is really a heart job. It’s not a hard job, but it’s a heart job. You have to have the heart to be able to go in and deal with the families who are in need, and you have to be able to empathize with them. It’s really not for everybody. Just coming from the background that Jas and I have with the loss of our grandmothers who dealt with this similar situation, it kind of was calling us saying, ‘This is what you guys need to do to be able to have a better impact on the community, with elders in general.' Overall to touch the community. We are able to provide jobs as well as help our clients.”

The Waxahachie location is currently hiring caregivers. For details on jobs available, call 469-570-6510 or email jshelley@seniorhelpers.com or jvalderrama@seniorhelpers.com.

According to the release, "As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company’s Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Centers of Excellence network."

The new facility is located at at 2801 N. Highway 77, Suite 210, in Waxahachie. For more information, visit seniorhelpers.com/tx/DFW-southwest-ellis-county.