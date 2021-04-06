Ellis County Art Association has successful Youth Art Show, looks forward to next year

As the Ellis County Art Association's Youth Art Show Exhibit came to an end on March 28, the association praised its success and is hopeful for next year's event.

The Youth Art Show showcased more than 200 art pieces from many students within the Ellis County area, from Pre-K to 12th grade.

“The annual Youth Art Show this year was a beautiful success. With 250 entries of 2-D, ceramic and art shaped and painted using toilet paper, the level of creativity and competency exceeded the expectations of visitors and judges alike. We are very proud of the youth, grades 6 through 12, who participated this year," shared Dave McSpadden, president of the Ellis County Art Association.

The Art Association also presented two senior scholarships at the exhibit, along with certificates and ribbons. One from the ECAA was valued at $500. The second, from the Shelley Nance Art Memorial Scholarship, was valued at $1,000.

The ECAA award was given to Autumn Wells, a senior from Waxahachie High School, who submitted large ceramic pieces, a few being of a rabbit and a turtle with mushrooms on top.

The Shelley Nance scholarship, announced by Cynthia Nance, Shelley's mother, was awarded to Kathryn G Dyess, a senior from Red Oak High School, who submitted five pieces of artwork and a letter of recommendation to qualify.

The show resumed from its dormant year last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was astounded by the number of entries in this exhibition, considering the year we all had that preceded it. It was a breath of fresh air to see all the distinctive creativity. Ellis County Art Association is dedicated to nurturing the arts in our community, and these young artists add greatly to the development of the fine arts here in Waxahachie," shared Jim Witherspoon, a member of the association. "All in all, it was a dazzling and impressive show, and I know the next one might even apex this one, but it would be hard."

Youth Art Show winners

Winners from each grade level are listed below:

Grade 12

1st Place: Andrea Mier, 'Explosion of Inner Self'

Teacher: Cheryl Kelly

School: Ennis High School

2nd Place: Monica Guerrero, 'Cupid Struck'

Teacher: Mrs. Lawless-Smith

School: Ennis High School

3rd Place: Ellie Green, 'Pendulum'

Teacher: Lisa Garcia

School: Palmer High School

Grade 11

1st Place: Ruby Hernandez, 'The Third Son'

Teacher: Grantham

School: Ferris High School

1st Place: Abigail Colwell, 'Slow travel'

Teacher: Kevin Renner

School: Red Oak High School

2nd Place: Larry Howard, 'Egon Schiel’s House'

Teacher: Mrs. Lawless-Smith

School: Ennis High School

3rd Place: Jesse Daniel, 'Jerry Reed’s Story'

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

Grade 10

1st Place: Naomi Martinez, 'Fungi'

Teacher: Blankenbeckler

School: Waxahachie High School

1st Place: Ziseley Rodriguez, Monster Chaos

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

2nd Place: Marlene Bautista, Tea Time

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

2nd Place: Yahaira Cruces, 'Darkness'

Teacher: Mrs. Lawless-Smith Ennis High School

3rd Place: Nathan Riley, Self Portrait

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

3rd Place: Faith Lee, 'Dragon'

Teacher: Kevin Renner

School: Red Oak High School

3rd Place: Chloe Byington, 'Fish Mandala'

Teacher: Daniel Smith

School: Waxahachie High School

Grade 9

1st Place: Townley Lutrick, 'Anxiety'

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

2nd Place: Kaylee Vaughan, 'Hank'

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

3rd place: Natalie Wooley, 'New World'

Teacher: Alexia Mentzel

School: Red Oak High School

Grade 8

1st Place: Zach Mitschke, 'Redfish'

Teacher: Nancy Hancock

School: Ellis Junior High School

2nd Place: Giselle Torres, 'Gigi'

Teacher: Nancy Hancock

School: Ellis Junior High School

3rd Place: Riley Carrillo, 'Starburst'

Teacher: Nancy Hancock

School: Ellis Junior High School

Grade 7

1st Place: Grace Dhooghe, Watercolor

Teacher: Amy Sears

School: Dietrich Middle School

2nd Place: D’Zyre Smith, 'Seasons'

Teacher: Nancy Hancock School: Ennis Junior High

2nd Place: Alec Reyes, 'Burger and Fries'

Teacher: Amy Sears

School: Dieterich Middle School

3rd Place: Victoria Duarte, 'Confusion'

Teacher: Nancy Hancock

School: Ellis Junior High

Grade 6

1st Place: Camryn Smith, 'Flower Cat'

Teacher: Jenn Martin

School: Walnut Grove Middle School

2nd Place: Riley O’Neil Grade, 'Nature’s Promise'

Teacher: Heather Hansen

School: Dorie Miller Intermediate

3rd Place: Ximena Alferez, 'The Wind'

Teacher: Heather Hansen

School: Dorie Miller Intermediate

Elementary School

1st Place: Skyer Jackson- 1st grade, 'Everyday Girls'

Teacher: Jamie Navarro

School: Ovilla Christian School

1st Place: Jeremiah Stevens - 1st grade, 'Dragon Land'

Teacher: Karie Stevens

1st Place: Jencarlos Guerrero- 5th grade, 'The Tunnel'

Teacher: Heather Hansen

2nd Place: Emma Valle- 4th grade, 'Starry Night with Wax Resist'

Teacher: Smith

School: McDonald Elementary

2nd Place: Analisa Salazar- 5th grade, 'City Vibes'

Teacher: Heather Hasen

School: Jack Lummus Intermediate

2nd Place: Layla Byrum-McDonald- 3rd grade, 'Thiebaud Inspired Cupcakes'

Teacher: Allison Smith

School: McDonald Elementary

2nd Place: July Langer- 'Rousseau tiger'

Teacher: Barbara Woods (ECAA)

School: Home School

3rd Place: Zoe Martinez- 5th grade, 'Light in the Woods'

Teacher: Heather Hansen

School: Dorie Miller Intermediate

3rd Place: Isabelle Miller, 'Georgia O’Keefe Flowers'

Teacher: Barbara Woods (ECAA)

School: Home School

To learn about the creativity going on through the ECAA, visit http://www.elliscountyart.net/ .

The ECAA began its annual Ellis County Spring Plein Air 2021 Competition on April 1, and it will go until April 30, ending with awards and wine, at 6 p.m. April 30. The show will then be open to the public on May 1.