City Hall displays local photography

The city of Waxahachie held its first photo contest, resulting in 121 submitted entries and 57 selected winning photos to be displayed in City Hall, 401 S Rogers St. in Waxahachie.

The contest was open to the public, inviting any type of photographer to submit photos of images taken within the last two years in or around Waxahachie. The contest was introduced on Jan. 25, allowing folks to submit their photos until Feb. 12.

“The judging was done the following week all at once. All photos were printed and laid out for review, and the selections were made from there,” shared Amy Borders, the city's director of communications and marketing. “The winners were notified via email, and the photos were printed and hung in mid-March.”

The photos were judged by the City Hall Art Program committee, which is composed of six members.

"We have had a City Hall Art Program since 2012, and a committee that has judged those shows in the past and selected the artwork. That same committee along with a handful of city staff made up the panel that selected the photos," Borders said. "All of the photos were really good, and we were all impressed because most of the entries were from amateurs. Only a few were from professional photographers. Overall, the entries did a wonderful job of capturing Waxahachie and Ellis County."

The photos were displayed to the public from March 29 to April 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in City Hall. According to Borders, "The photos will remain on display in City Hall for the rest of the year, and possibly longer."